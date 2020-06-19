Whitmer’s offer to laid off healthcare worker: ‘Can I buy ya a hot dog’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2020

While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was posing for a photo op at a Detroit restaurant on Thursday, a healthcare worker who was laid off as a result of the governor’s coronavirus lockdown orders asked for help because his unemployment benefits had still not been processed.

Whitmer’s response: “Can I buy ya a hot dog?”

During Whitmer’s visit to Lafayette Coney Island, the man said to the governor: “I haven’t received none of my benefits yet,” referring to unemployment benefits, which has been an ongoing problem for many Michigan residents struggling to access the system.

“Is there any possible way you could put my name in?” the man asked.

“I’ll check in on it,” Whitmer said. She then added, “Can I buy ya a hot dog?”

The man declined just before the video ended. It’s not clear if Whitmer or her staff followed up with the man.

The governor said the stop was part of her “Work with Whitmer” series, according to WDIV.

“I wanted to get in and work alongside people that are showing up and doing it safely so people know we’re open for business. You can come in and enjoy this phenomenal food and do so safely,” she said.

Meanwhile, Whitmer lost another round in her battle with 77-year-old barber Karl Manke on Wednesday when Whitmer’s administration gave up in its quest to prevent him from working.

The Owosso barber has repeatedly defeated Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel in court, and now he has been handed his operating license back.

Manke continued to operate his barbershop despite the lockdown and legal threats from Whitmer and Nessel.

Both of Manke’s licenses were restored on Wednesday “by an agency order dismissing the summary suspensions orders issued against him,” WLNS reported.

“I am pleased with the orders issued today to reinstate my licenses so I can continue to move forward,” Manke said, according to the news station. “I still believe it is high time for all of Michigan to Stand Up, Open Up for business, and for all the people in our community to Show Up in support.”

In early June, the Michigan Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Whitmer could not fine Manke or take his license.

A Michigan Court of Appeals upheld that Manke’s license suspension was valid, but the Supreme Court decision reversed that.

Manke was defiant after the Appeals Court ruling and told WILX, “I’m still open, still working until they cut my hands off.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media