White House saboteurs: Fired NSC official, who signed his memo, charges GOP tolerance of ‘sedition’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2018

Richard Higgins, a National Security Council official who in 2017 publicly exposed “a clandestine, unelected cabal” that was “willfully thwarting the Trump presidency” – and was fired for it – says he was warning about the very phenomenon revealed by last week’s release of Bob Woodward’s book and the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times.

“I underestimated how egregious the abuses of power actually were,” Higgins told The Hill columnist Monica Crowley.

In the spring of 2017, Crowley writes, Higgins “warned of exactly the kind of insidious Trojan horse threat the op-ed writer (and countless other internal ‘resisters’) posed to the president and his agenda.”

Higgins, an irregular-warfare expert with an extensive intelligence background, was serving in the National Security Council’s strategic planning office when he said “good guys at FBI” warned about a high-level, coordinated effort to subvert the president.

Richard Higgins drafted a memo, “POTUS and Political Warfare,” which detailed “withering information campaigns” directed against Trump by “ ‘deep state’ actors, globalists, bankers, Islamists, and establishment Republicans.”

Higgins said in the memo the deep state’s actions were an assault at “an unprecedented level” designed to remove “a seated president through manipulation of the news cycle.”

“Within 48 hours, Higgins was terminated by then-national security adviser H.R. McMaster’s deputy and escorted out of the building,” Crowley wrote.

Trump, who is said to have agreed with the memo’s content, was said to have been “furious” when told of Higgins’s firing.

“While the hard Left presently controls the Democratic Party, leaders of the intelligence community appear to have attempted to use our most sensitive intelligence capabilities to sabotage both the election process and the Trump presidency,” Higgins said.

And the Republican Party’s leadership, he adds, “appears to have taken a business-as-usual approach that, at best, amounts to the passive tolerance of sedition.”

The Higgins memo “called out – without specifically naming – what we now know as Operation Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI counterintelligence investigation targeting the Trump campaign by using smears paid for by his political opponents and abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process,” Crowley wrote.

Higgins told Crowley: “Their aim is to kill the issues he was elected on. We’re still in Afghanistan. We don’t have the border wall or even funding for it. We still have Obamacare … the DOJ and FBI are leaving the rule of law in tatters while the Republican establishment allows a nearly 18-month-long unprecedented, extra-legal [special counsel Robert] Mueller spectacle to continue unabated. Mueller’s deep-state rear-guard action exists to cover the retreat of corrupt officials.”

Higgins added: “These bad actors have shielded the Obama holdovers from dismissal, tolerated the bureaucratic slow-rolling by corrupt government officials, populated the administration with their own loyalists, and prevented qualified, actual Trump supporters from being hired. Not to mention the Trump supporters the media and establishment loyalists co-conspired to push out once hired.”

Higgins told Crowley: “I hope the President re-reads the memo and makes his staff read it, because I stand by that assessment. [He] intuitively knows that there are active saboteurs around him.”

See the Higgins memo here

