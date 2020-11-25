White House maintains tough China policy; Kissinger seeks return to appeasement

FPI / November 25, 2020

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring U.S. financial investment in Chinese companies linked to the People’s Liberation Army.

The order is aimed at blocking more than $500 billion in investments by Chinese military-linked companies in U.S. and foreign markets.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said: “President Trump is president. He took the action with full support of this administration.”

While Trump maintains his tough policy on China, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the architect of the corporation-aligned appeasement policies toward China, is set to make a comeback should presumptive Joe Biden assume office.

Kissinger said during a Nov. 16 conference that a Biden administration should return to the accommodationist policies of the past in order to avoid a World War I-level catastrophe in U.S.-Chinese relations.

“America and China are now drifting increasingly toward confrontation, and they’re conducting their diplomacy in a confrontational way,” Kissinger, 97, told Bloomberg News. “The danger is that some crisis will occur that will go beyond rhetoric into actual military conflict.”

