Whistleblowers: FBI targeted MAGA-trending agents with Marine backgrounds as ‘disloyal’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2023

High-ranking officials in the FBI are targeting agents because they fit the profile of Donald Trump supporters with the intent of forcing them out of the bureau, according to new whistleblower congressional testimony.

The FBI brass profiled MAGA-trending agents, many with military backgrounds, according to disclosures sent to lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee.

The agents were stripped of their security clearances, sidelined and pushed toward the exits. One agent who testified to the House Judiciary Committee was suspended without pay and ordered not to seek employment or receive donations.

FBI Security Division Deputy Assistant Director Jeffrey Veltri and Assistant Section Chief Dena Perkins specifically targeted agents who served as Marines or in other military branches, The Washington Times, which obtained copies of the disclosures, reported on Friday.

Speaking to the charge of “disloyalty,” the whistleblower testimony stated: “In these cases there was no indication that any of the individuals had any affiliation to a foreign power or held any belief against the United States.”

The whistleblowers said that Perkins and Veltri determined that not wearing masks, refusing to take the Covid shots, and participating in religious activities showed that an FBI employee was a “right-wing radical and disloyal to the United States.”

In one specific instance, one whistleblower said, Perkins relentlessly pursued a bureau employee she knew was a Marine veteran and attempted to revoke the employee’s security clearance.

Though the whistleblower said information showed that the allegations against the employee were unfounded it did not stop Perkins from ordering her investigators to canvass at least 10 police departments where the employee lived to find out if he had any allegations lodged against him.

“During the process, Perkins was attempting to provide evidence so she could terminate this employee because he was ‘Disloyal to the United States,’ ” the whistleblower disclosure states.

FBI employee Garrett O’Boyle lost his security clearance after he testified before the House Judiciary Committee’s panel that is investigating the weaponization of the federal government. His security clearance was suspended in September 2022 over allegations he had leaked information about a criminal investigation to Project Veritas that FBI officials said “compromised the case.”

The whistleblowers’ disclosure noted that O’Boyle wound up homeless after he lost his security clearance and was suspended without pay.

Officials in the FBI’s Security Division, or SecD in bureau lingo, suspended O’Boyle’s security clearance after he was transferred to a new field office, leaving him and his family in a new city where they became financially stranded and homeless, it said.

The disclosure said FBI supervisor Sean Clark and Perkins who were behind the targeting of O’Boyle, allegedly transferring him across the country with the intent to suspend him and financially devastate him.

“Clark bragged to at least one other FBI employee in SecD that he was going to really ‘screw’ O’Boyle,” the disclosure said.

In an interview with The Washington Times, O’Boyle said he never met or knew Clark or Perkins.

“I didn’t even know these people, but they came after me anyway, because that’s what tyrants do. They come after the people who they’re afraid of,” O’Boyle said. “They come after the people who speak the truth.”

O’Boyle has sued the FBI. His security clearance has been suspended for 14 months, and he is forbidden by the FBI to accept donations or find another job while suspended without pay, he said.

