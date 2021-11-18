Whistleblower releases video of Pennsylvania county election officials destroying ballots, evidence

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2021

A whistleblower posted videos on Wednesday which she claims show elections officials in Delaware County, Pennsylvania destroying 2020 election data and equipment.

Screenshot from Delaware County whistleblower video

The information was obtained via a right-to-know lawsuit filed in May, sources familiar with the lawsuit told Newsmax on the condition of anonymity.

“Delaware County was the last county in the state to fully report its ballots for the 2020 election, and several races were in the scope of being flipped by a few thousand votes,” the Newsmax report noted.

The lawsuit suggests an election machine shredded thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots, with the data corroborating it deliberately erased in the lead up to the right-to-know filing.

Several videos were released as part of the effort to corroborate the claims.

The whistleblower said one video shows Director of Elections Operations James Allen allegedly telling officials to destroy evidence knowing it was a “felony.”

In another video, the whistleblower said Tom Gallager, a lawyer for Delaware County, was allegedly seen destroying election tapes.

