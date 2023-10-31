Whistleblower: Homeland agents pulled off child trafficking cases to make sandwiches for illegals

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 31, 2023

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents who were investigating cases involving child trafficking and sexual exploitation have been reassigned to make sandwiches for illegal aliens, a whistleblower told Congress.

“We are being told to shut down investigations to go hand out sandwiches and escort migrants to the shower and sit with them while they’re in the hospital and those types of tasks,” the whistleblower, an HSI special agent, told the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley revealed the allegations during a hearing on Tuesday, challenging Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over whether that was a good use of highly trained agents’ time.

The whistleblower estimated that some 600 agents have been redeployed from HSI trafficking cases and assigned to menial tasks assisting the thousands of illegals pouring across Joe Biden’s open border on a daily basis.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did not refute the agent’s testimony, but insisted DHS has to balance competing needs.

“We have a number of law enforcement priorities,” he said. “We use our personnel to achieve the maximum law enforcement objective.”

“Is making sandwiches one of them?” Hawley asked. Mayorkas did not answer.

Hawley said the redeployment of HSI special agents was particularly troubling because they are supposed to be helping track down some of the tens of thousands of illegal immigrant children smuggled into the U.S. whom Team Biden has lost track of.

