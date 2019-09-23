‘Whistleblower’ didn’t hear what Trump allegedly said

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2019

Major holes are opening in the story being pushed by Democrats and the corporate media which suggests President Donald Trump somehow coerced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call.

The anonymous White House “whistleblower” cited by CNN and other leftist outlets as saying the Trump-Zelensky conversation was inappropriate did not actually have direct information on the conversation and was relying on hearsay evidence, weekend reports said.

Fox News’ senior political analyst Brit Hume said of CNN’s story: “It is hard to see how any of this ends well” but it doesn’t mention the whistleblower’s precarious grip on his inside information until the reader is deep within the report.

“The whistleblower didn’t have direct knowledge of the communications, an official briefed on the matter told CNN.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the conversation between Trump and Ukraine did not involve any sort of “pressure” from the president.

Corporate media reports said that Trump attempted to coerce Zelensky to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s Ukrainian business interests.

Hillary Clinton believes that Trump asked Ukraine to influence the 2020 elections, tweeting: “The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election. Again.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Devin Nunes said Ukraine is much more likely to sink Biden’s presidential campaign than Trump’s presidency.

“The Left knows that Biden’s son is a problem for him,” the California Republican told Fox News. “When Hillary Clinton was running the stories first originated when Clinton was trying to make sure that Biden didn’t get in the race. So now that these have been resurrected, I don’t know who came up with the scheme, maybe the whistleblower is not partisan, we want to hear from the whistleblower, but it sure looks like the scheme backfired, like I said, I think this is the end of Biden’s campaign.”

