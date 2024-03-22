Whistleblower: CIA blocked investigation of Hunter Biden’s ‘sugar brother’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2024

The CIA blocked federal investigators from interviewing the high-powered entertainment lawyer representing Hunter Biden during investigations into the first son’s alleged tax crimes, a whistleblower said.

The unnamed whistleblower told the chairmen of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees that the intelligence agency stopped IRS and Department of Justice investigators from interviewing Kevin Morris in August 2021, according to a Thursday letter from House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan addressed to CIA Director William Burns.

Morris, an attorney for a slew of Hollywood heavyweights, became known as Hunter Biden’s “sugar brother” after he reportedly loaned Hunter $2.8 million to pay off a 2021 tax bill just as a federal investigation into the first son’s financial affairs was launched.

President Donald Trump predicted in a Dec. 12, 2020 tweet [see below]: “If Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. …’

The whistleblower informed Comer and Jordan that two DOJ officials were summoned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia where they were informed that Morris “could not be a witness for their investigation into Hunter Biden,” the NY Post reported on Thursday.

“It is unknown why or on what basis the CIA allegedly intervened to prevent investigators from interviewing Mr. Morris,” Comer and Jordan wrote in the letter. “However, these allegations track with other evidence showing how the DOJ deviated from its standard investigative practices during the investigation of Hunter Biden.”

IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but “Justice” took too long. Will be DOA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Comer and Jordan added that the whistleblower’s account “seems to corroborate our concerns about DOJ’s deviations from standard process to provide Hunter Biden with preferential treatment,” which have been unearthed as evidence during their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

Comer and Jordan asked the CIA to provide all records in its possession relating to the DOJ and IRS investigation of Hunter Biden or to Kevin Morris.

“CIA does not comment on specific investigations,” a spokesperson told The Post in a statement. “We can say that CIA cooperates with law enforcement partners and does not obstruct investigations. CIA also fully and routinely cooperates with our oversight committees and will continue to do so.”

Two IRS whistleblowers alleged last year that the DOJ ran interference for Hunter Biden by preventing other witnesses from testifying and barring tax investigators from asking questions that could lead to Joe Biden.

