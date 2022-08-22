Where they’re coming from: Most U.S. border crossers are from countries other than Mexico

by WorldTribune Staff, August 22, 2022

Most of the individuals apprehended along the U.S. southern border are foreign nationals from countries other than Mexico, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

Officials have previously said that individuals from more than 160 nations have been caught attempting to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. That includes 66 individuals on the terrorist screening database.

In the first 10 months of Fiscal Year 2022, Border Patrol agents along the U.S.–Mexico border arrested more than 1.8 million people after they crossed illegally between ports of entry. A further 800,000 are known to have evaded Border Patrol after entry.

“It’s impossible to estimate how many more weren’t detected or apprehended,” The Epoch Times noted in an Aug. 16 report.

Arrested in FY 2022, according to Border Patrol data:

• More than 175,000 Cubans

• 133,702 Nicaraguans

• 128,376 Venezuelans

• 28,634 Haitians

• 14,636 Indians

• 12,559 Turks

• 3,975 Russians

There has also been a large increase in the number of Ukrainians without legal entry papers presenting themselves at U.S. ports of entry, rather than crossing in between. In the past 10 months, 64,348 Ukrainians have sought entry, compared to fewer than 10,000 in the previous two years, CBP reported.

“Gone are the days when most illegal border-crossers were easy-to-return, single male Mexicans looking for work,” The Epoch Times noted.

Nearly 5 million illegals have crossed U.S. borders in the 18 months since Joe Biden was installed in D.C., according to a new report.

A total of 4.9 million illegal aliens, including some 900,000 “gotaways” who evaded apprehension and have since disappeared into American communities, have entered the country by the end of July, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) said in a statement on Aug. 16.

Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies noted in an Aug. 8 analysis for The Federalist:

U.S.-bound immigrants “are now finding international routes to the southern border faster, easier, and less obstructed than ever before.

“Panama has dramatically shortened the notorious Darien Gap route from South America for the first time. Mexico has amended a years-old policy of using a national guard road blockade to slow U.S.-bound immigrants on its Guatemala border for one that now immediately hands out fast-pass visas straight to the American border.

“Taken altogether, the new relative ease, safety, and swiftness of global journeys to the U.S. southern border should induce even greater numbers of foreign nationals to try the journey, especially those border-crossing nationalities the administration is currently allowing to remain. The number of foreign nationals not from Mexico or Central America is at the highest level in American history, amid illegal migration already at record-breaking levels overall.”

