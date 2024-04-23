Where have you gone Roy Cohn? Who is paying the protesters and buying their stuff?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2024

Roy Cohn and Joseph McCarthy were demonized for cracking down on communists. They were too nice.

Today, the updated species of atheistic, “woke” neo-Marxists — some of them billionaires — are arguable running our government and institutions while paying for “peaceful” protests exploiting the divisive cause of the moment [Move over George Floyd for the Palestinians].

The NYPD on Tuesday blamed faculty and “professional agitators” for intense standoffs at New York University after the police were deployed to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment and arrest 120 protesters for trespassing, including students and staff.

“The faculty were — from what I personally observed, and spoke to lieutenants and captains out there — the most aggressive towards the police,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said on Fox 5’s Good Morning America. “They would not move, they would not let go.”

Daughtry said the faculty were “physical with our officers as well” and it took “quite some time” to remove faculty, before they could address the student protesters.

“I think parents have an expectation that when they send their kids to college the faculty and their professors will be teaching and not protesting,” said Tarik Sheppard, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. “It was shocking to see the faculty out there.”

The unrest at NYU follows similar situations over the last week at Columbia University and Yale University.

At Columbia University, protesters clashed with police after setting up an encampment last week. The university’s president, Nemat Shafik, called in the NYPD to clear the encampment a day later after demonstrators refused to leave, and more than 100 arrests were made. Shafik said in a statement that the protest “violated a long list of rules and polices.”

“Look at the tents,” Daughtry said. “They all were the same color, they all were the same type of tents. The same ones that we saw at NYU, the same ones that we see in Columbia. To me, I think somebody’s funding this.”

Daughtry added that “professional agitators” have also joined the student-led protests who “are just looking for something…to be agitated.”

“Yes, REI? I’d like to order 400 Coleman Skydome 2-person tents. Yes, you can charge it to the Grassroots Totally Spontaneous Movement to Liberate Palestine, 11 Yahya Sinwar Way, Doha, Qatar.” pic.twitter.com/xrYTaAR0vB — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) April 22, 2024

Here’s an interview with a young Roy Cohn who worked for Senator Joseph McCarthy: “The one thing we have to understand at the outset is that the Communist Party is not a political party, it’s a criminal conspiracy. Its object is, as has been established by the verdict of a jury,… pic.twitter.com/df8agGuPEH — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) April 22, 2024

