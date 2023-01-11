Where did the ban gas stoves idea originate? World Economic Forum, naturally

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2023

Social media went into a frenzy when Team Biden announced it was considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves.

After New York socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez linked gas stoves to “reduced cognitive performance,” photos of AOC’s own gas stove quickly popped up. Other photos showed Kamala Harris and Jill Biden happily making use of gas stoves.

According to a Bloomberg report from Monday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission was mulling the ban after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems.

“This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

But where exactly did the ban gas stoves idea originate?

That would be the World Economic Forum.

“One very astute conservative put the pieces together and discovered that it basically started at WEF… where else, right?” Revolver News reported on Jan. 11.

The company that wrote the article that got every one so heated up “is a close partner with WEF,” the report noted. “The name of the company is Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and they’re located in Boulder, Colorado… of course.”

Who is RMI?

“Well, if you ask them they’re an independent, non-partisan, nonprofit organization of experts across disciplines working to accelerate the clean energy transition and improve lives. But of course, that’s not the reality of the situation,” the Revolver report said. “They are indeed a radical group hell-bent on transforming the United States into one gigantic ‘Green Cult,’ and they don’t care who it harms or how many people lose their jobs in the process. It’s GREEN or nothing for these climate nuts.”

RMI writes in a 2020 study titled “Gas Stoves: Health and Air Quality Impacts and Solutions”: “Across the United States, millions of homes and apartments rely on gas appliances for heating and cooking. Burning gas in buildings is not only a threat to climate action but also to human health, as these appliances are sources of indoor air pollution. Gas stoves, particularly when unvented, can be a primary source of indoor air pollution. What’s more, a robust body of scientific research shows the pollutants released by gas stoves can have negative health effects, often exacerbating respiratory conditions like asthma.”

(The study was quickly debunked.)

The good news, Revolver added, “is that the backlash from Americans has been so intense, that the Biden admin is now backing away from the plan – but not for long… They’ll be back, and they will ban your gas stove, like it or not.”

I’m certain you’re right pic.twitter.com/mTCEo1TtuB — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) January 11, 2023

BREAKING: The chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves after commissioner Richard Trumka’s remarks ignited a political firestorm. pic.twitter.com/t18eRDlSdg — Ari Natter (@AriNatter) January 11, 2023

