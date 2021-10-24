What’s truth got to do with it? Rep. Banks locked out of Twitter for noting Rachel Levine is a man

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2021

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced with great fanfare on Tuesday that assistant secretary of health Rachel Levine “now serves as the highest ranking official in the USPHS Commissioned Corps and its first-ever female four-star admiral.”

Rachel Levine is a biological male.

Rep. Jim Banks touched the leftist mob’s third rail when he pointed that out on Twitter.

The Indiana Republican tweeted: The “title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”

The Twitter censors locked Banks out of his account soon after the tweet.

The Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan shared a purported screenshot of the message Twitter sent to Banks, notifying him that he was locked out of his account for “Violating our rules against hateful conduct.”

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” the screenshot read.

Olohan explained that Banks “will be locked out of his account until he deletes the tweet” in which he called the biological male Levine “a man.”

Banks responded: “My tweet was a statement of fact.”

Twitter in 2018 banned its users from “misgendering” or “deadnaming” transgender users in an effort to stem what the social media platform called “anti-trans abuse.”

My statement on being censored for tweeting a basic truth and banned from using my official account at @RepJimBanks👇 https://t.co/N5MBvJKz6g pic.twitter.com/bwQxhRAUOO — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) October 23, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief