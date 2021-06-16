What was FBI’s role in Jan. 6 ‘insurrection’? Reports raise new questions

by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2021

FBI operatives may have helped organize and may also have participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to documents obtained by the independent media site Revolver News.

In a June 14 report, Revolver noted there are “upwards of 20 unindicted co-conspirators in the Oath Keeper indictments, all playing various roles in the conspiracy, who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities — and in some cases much, much more severe activities — as those named alongside them in indictments.”

The report added: “It is now imperative for anyone who cares about the truth to demand that (FBI Director) Christopher Wray answer the question — to what extent did the FBI or any other government agency infiltrate the key militia groups associated with the U.S. Capitol siege?”

Revolver News reporter Darren Beattie said the following questions must be addressed:

• In the year leading up to 1/6 and during 1/6 itself, to what extent were the three primary militia groups (the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and the Three Percenters) that the FBI, DOJ, Pentagon and network news have labeled most responsible for planning and executing a Capitol attack on 1/6 infiltrated by agencies of the federal government, or informants of said agencies?

• Exactly how many federal undercover agents or confidential informants were present at the Capitol or in the Capitol during the infamous “siege” and what roles did they play (merely passive informants or active instigators)?

• Finally, of all of the unindicted co-conspirators referenced in the charging documents of those indicted for crimes on 1/6, how many worked as a confidential informant or as an undercover operative for the federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, etc.)?

The Revolver article raises a nefarious yet likely scenario: “If it turns out that the federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, or a similar agency) had undercover agents or confidential informants embedded in any of the groups involved in 1/6, the ‘federal intelligence agencies failing to warn of a potential for violence’ looks less like an innocent mistake and more like something sinister.”

The article noted that, of “all the questions asked, words spoken, and ink spilled on the so-called ‘Capitol Siege’ of January 6, 2021, none hold the key to the entire event quite like” what Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked of Wray.

The Democrat from Minnesota asked the FBI Director: “Did the federal government infiltrate any of the so-called ‘militia’ organizations claimed to be responsible for planning and executing the Capitol Siege?”

Klobuchar: “There must be moments where you think if we would have known, if we could have infiltrated this group or found out what they were doing, and that — you have those moments?”

Wray: “Any time there is an attack, especially one that’s this horrific, that strikes right at the heart of our system the government, right at the time of transfer of power is being discussed, you can be darn tooting that we are focused very, very hard on how could we get better sources, better information, better analysis so that we can make sure that something that what happened on January 6th never happens again.”\

(The full Klobuchar-Wray exchange can be viewed on YouTube.)

In his Tuesday broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted: “Wait a second – there’s a huge difference between using an informant to find out what a group you find threatening might do, and paying people to organize a violent action, which is what happened, apparently according to government documents, on January 6.”

Carlson added: “That’s a line, and the FBI has crossed it.”

It is not the first time the FBI has crossed that line in recent months.

“Remember that plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer? In the FBI’s telling, a whole team of insurrectionists was going to drive a van up to Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation house and throw her in the back and drive away,” Carlson noted.

Carlson continued: “The mastermind, the bureau said, was a man called Adam Fox. Who was Adam Fox? He turned out to be a homeless guy who was living in the basement of a vacuum repair shop.

“The whole story was a farce. Insulting really. But if you read the government’s charging documents carefully, and you should, you’ll see that it gets even more ridiculous. It turns out that one of the five people in the planned ‘Gretchen Whitmer kidnap van’ was an FBI agent. In the van. Another was an FBI informant. The feds admit that an informant or undercover agent was ‘usually present’ in the group’s meetings. In other words, nearly half the gang of kidnappers were working for the FBI. Remember the guy who suggested using a bomb to blow up a bridge as part of the plot? That got a lot of coverage. That guy was an undercover FBI agent.

“If you wondered why they’re always comparing January 6 to 9/11, there’s your answer.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief