What? Terrorists lied? After ‘assessing’ lineup Blinken, Austin admonish Taliban for lack of inclusivity

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2021

What kind of world are we living in when a terrorist organization can’t be trusted to keep its word?

The Taliban announced its interim government on Tuesday. The all-male lineup of terrorist all-stars included the leader of the brutal Haqqani network who has a $5 million FBI bounty on his head.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were taken aback that the Taliban would break its promise of having an “inclusive” government.

“We’re assessing the announcement but despite professing that a new government would be inclusive, the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates, and no women,” Blinken said at a news conference.

“The Taliban seek international legitimacy and support. Any legitimacy, any support, will have to be earned,” Blinken said.

Austin said: “You know, I think the whole international community was hopeful that they would be inclusive as they kind of said they would be weeks and months ago, but we’ve not seen evidence of that early on.”

Austin added that “we don’t get a choice” in who is involved in the Taliban’s government but acknowledged that “certainly these are people that … I don’t look favorably upon[.]”

This is the best that the top brass of Team Biden can come up with?

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters that the interim government will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund. Abdul Ghani Baradar, who co-founded the terrorist organization, will serve as deputy leader, Al Jazeera reported.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is wanted by the FBI, leads the militant group the Haqqani network. The United States designated the group a terrorist organization in 2012. The FBI is currently offering a $5 million reward for information leading to Haqqani’s arrest.

As Fox News host Brian Kilmeade noted on Wednesday:

The Biden administration is already familiar with at least some of the new government’s senior leaders. Why? Because we already caught them on the battlefield, then released them. Remember this? The Taliban government’s senior officials were Guantanamo detainees that former President Obama traded for a trader, former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdhal in 2014. At the time, Susan Rice…said the most important thing was Bergdahl’s well-being and not the fact that four terrorists had just been released back to the Taliban. The former Guantanamo detainees now hold the following government positions in Afghanistan: acting minister for information and culture, acting minister of borders and tribal affairs, and deputy defense minister. The acting director of intelligence, Abdul Haq Wasiq, returns to a position he held with the Taliban before the 9/11 terror attacks.

Meanwhile, the Taliban carried out an act that might actually raise the ire of Blinken, Austin and the rest of the Team Biden incompetents.

The Taliban have started painting over artist’s murals of western symbols and values that adorn the walls of the Afghan capital — including one of George Floyd — and are replacing them with “victory slogans,” the Daily Mail reported.

Seriously? Will the U.S. media report that desecration?

