‘What is happening?’ Another Canadian doctor dies ‘suddenly’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 15, 2022

A Canadian cardiologist died “suddenly” on Saturday, reportedly due to cardiac arrest during a cycling event in Quebec.

Dr. Carl-Eric Gagné, 56, died during the Défis du Parc at La Mauricie National Park, a three-day, 65-mile cycling event.

Reports from the scene indicate that attempts were made to save Gagné using a defibrillator and performing cardiac massage but were unsuccessful.

Pierre Lavoie, a close friend of Gagné, said in an interview with le Quotidien. “I see a lot of people around me dying of heart disease, and that’s not normal. It’s about people who die suddenly from the heart without warning and without having any signs or problems. There’s a reason it’s not normal. What is happening? There are doubts about the kinds of scars that there would be on the right and left ventricles of the heart, so-called fibrosis, which could create cardiac arrhythmias.”

An Alberta-based doctor and cancer researcher said last month that 13 Canadian physicians have died “suddenly” and “unexpectedly” after receiving the Covid vaccine.

“I’ve now tracked 13 Canadian doctor ‘sudden deaths’… This is the most complete data set I’ve seen anywhere by far,” Dr. William Makis said in an Aug. 3 social media post, adding that he expects “many more deaths to come” as a result of the Covid shots.

