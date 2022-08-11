Update: Doctor says 13 Canadian physicians have died after receiving Covid shots

by WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2022

An Alberta-based doctor and cancer researcher said that 13 Canadian physicians have died “suddenly” and “unexpectedly” after receiving the Covid vaccine.

“I’ve now tracked 13 Canadian doctor ‘sudden deaths’… This is the most complete data set I’ve seen anywhere by far,” Dr. William Makis said in an Aug. 3 social media post, adding that he expects “many more deaths to come” as a result of the Covid shots.

The ages of the 13 now-deceased doctors range from 27 to 62.

“Three doctors died while exercising (two swimming, one running), two of them were very high-level athletes. Three doctors died ‘in their sleep’ unexpectedly. Two doctors also had aggressive cancer that had arisen within the past year. All of them were at least triple vaccinated,” Makis noted.

“Remember, these are YOUNG, healthy individuals who are always first in line to get jabbed. The vast majority of doctors will get their fourth and fifth jabs this summer and fall. Sadly, I expect many more deaths to come,” Makis added.

Seven of the deaths occurred last month, shortly after the fourth Covid dose became widely available across Canada.

Dr. Michael Palmer, a certified medical doctor and microbiologist, told LifeSiteNews last year that his opposition to the Covid vaccines is “not in spite of [his] medical education, but BECAUSE of it.”

“There is just no way that any competent medical scientist who makes an honest effort to himself could not see that these vaccines – in particular the mRNA vaccines, which are touted as ‘the safe choice’ – will cause grave harm, and with a sufficient number of cumulative doses certain death,” Palmer said.

LifeSiteNews noted that, despite the Covid shots having “approval” from the likes of Health Canada, “all currently available COVID-19 vaccines are experimental, with clinical trials not set for completion until 2023.”

