West Virginia middle school girls refuse to compete against biological male at county track meet

by WorldTribune Staff, April 22, 2024

One of the first shots in the fight against biological males competing in female athletic events was fired by a group of middle school girls in West Virginia.

During the shot put competition at the 2024 Harrison County Middle School Championships on Thursday afternoon at Liberty High School in Clarksburg, the girls from Lincoln Middle School stepped into, then out of the throwing circle in protest of biological male Becky Pepper-Jackson’s inclusion in the girls’ event.

Jackson went on to win the shot put competition.

Seven schools were at the meet: Bridgeport, Heritage Christian, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Lincoln, Mountaineer (Clarksburg), and Washington Irving. Pepper-Jackson competed for the Bridgeport Middle School girls’ track & field team.

The meet was held just two days after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a West Virginia law that mandates athletes must compete in the category that matches their biological sex.

In a post on X, former NCAA champion swimmer and women’s’ rights advocate Riley Gaines praised the girls for taking a stand:

“It’s a sad day when the middle school girls have to be the adults in the room. Conceding your event is so much easier said than done, but these girls have the tenacity and ability to stand their ground. I couldn’t be more proud of their bravery and willingness to show their raw emotion. Girls and women have had enough.”

Finally!!!! I’ve been waiting for women to start doing this (refusing to compete against men) and therefore making a mockery of the spectacle. This was, in my humble opinion, the only way this crap was ever going to change. What’s a damn shame is that it came down to some… pic.twitter.com/T8P5OixGax — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 20, 2024

