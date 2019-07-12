Weaponizing Epstein: Democrat media downplays Clinton, spotlights Trump ties

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 12, 2019

President Donald Trump reportedly once referred to Jeffrey Epstein as a “terrific guy.”

And, with that one line from many years ago, the corporate media had their opening to link the current president with the billionaire pedophile. And run with it. And it’s not likely to stop anytime soon.

On the other hand, former President Bill Clinton took several trips on Epstein’s private plane known as the “Lolita Express.” Reports have documented that unidentified women were on those flights and that Clinton had on a few occasions ditched his Secret Service detail.

The former president’s press secretary said he “knows nothing” about Epstein’s “terrible crimes.” That was good enough for the corporate media.

Trump, meanwhile, said he had a “falling out” with Epstein “maybe 15 years” ago. Court papers from 2011 show Trump had Epstein banned from his Mar-a-Lago club “because Epstein sexually assaulted a girl at the club.”

Not good enough.

“The Drive-Bys are doing everything they can to link Epstein with Trump,” radio host Rush Limbaugh said.

“They care about it now for the express purpose of maybe they can get Trump because that’s all they’ve got. Everything is about getting Trump. They don’t care about Epstein. They don’t care about things that he did to young girls.”

After his release from prison in 2010, Limbaugh noted that Epstein partied with the likes of Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos, and other left-wing “A-listers … that show up at cocktail parties, they’re all there, and they know what the guy did, they know who he is, they know what he does. And you know what the lure is, in part? The lure is money.”

In a March 2011 report for The Daily Beast, Alexandra Wolfe noted that “On the evening of December 2nd, 2010, a handful of America’s media and entertainment elite — including TV anchors Katie Couric and George Stephanopoulos, comedienne Chelsea Handler, and director Woody Allen — convened around the dinner table of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It wasn’t just any dining room, but part of a sprawling nine-story townhouse that once housed an entire preparatory school. And it wasn’t just any sex offender, but an enigmatic billionaire who had once flown the likes of former President Bill Clinton and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak around the world on his own Boeing 727. Last spring, Epstein completed a 13-month sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in Palm Beach. Now he was hosting a party for his close friend, Britain’s Prince Andrew, fourth in line to the throne.

“The conventional wisdom among his friends was that Epstein has been victimized by greedy, morally dubious teenage girls and unscrupulous lawyers. ‘I’ve never condoned paying for sex, but if the young lady lied about her age it’s her own fault,’ explained one socialite, who along with hedge-fund manager Wilbur Ross and real-estate magnate Leon Black hobnobbed with Epstein at a Southampton movie screening just two months after his release from ‘community control’ in Florida.”

Limbaugh said: “Rich people could be the biggest dregs on the face of the earth. I mean, super wealthy. They can be the most boring, uninteresting people in the world, in many ways, and it doesn’t matter, people will flock to them.”

Epstein “was a guy made to order for Bill Clinton,” Limbaugh said. “Epstein was created as a magnet for guys like Bill Clinton. And you keep a sharp eye because they’re gonna be doing everything they can in the Drive-By Media to link Epstein to Trump. And they’re gonna do everything they can to shield Clinton. And let’s see how cooperative the Clintons are when the requests for documents start flying.”

Limbaugh said he believes the media is trying to keep the Democratic Party “unified” by using Epstein to get to Trump and to focus away from recent party infighting.

“The Drive-By Media thinks that’s how they can keep the Democrat Party unified,” he said. “They have been out of sorts, disunified, turned upside down, and wandering aimlessly through the political muck since 2016. They still haven’t gotten over what happened to ’em. And anything that looks like unity is a show of unity.”

Bill Clinton’s press secretary, Angel Urena, tweeted the following:

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.” The statement also claims that Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane only four times (reports put the number as high as 27) and that he always had his Secret Service detail with him.

Breitbart’s Aaron Kline noted there “are six major problems with Clinton’s full statement.”

1 – Clinton’s statement claims a “total of four trips” on Epstein’s private jet amid widespread reports of many more trips.

One portion of Clinton’s statement, via his spokesperson, reads: In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.

The statement failed to mention documentation reportedly evidencing many more trips with Epstein on the financier’s airplane.

Fox News previously reported flight records show that from 2001 to 2003 Clinton took at least 26 trips aboard Epstein’s jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Newsweek reported on a previous Gawker story exposing flight logs showing numerous private airplane trips that Clinton allegedly took with Epstein. One flight reportedly included a softcore porn actress while other trips were allegedly shared with women listed on flight manifests without their full names.

Newsweek reported: In 2015, Gawker released the flight logbooks for Epstein’s Gulfstream and the Lolita Express 727. Bill Clinton is among the prominent people listed in the flight logs, having took several trips on the Lolita Express with a softcore porn actress listed under “massages” in Epstein’s address book, also published by Gawker. Clinton shared eleven flights aboard the Lolita Express with Maxwell and Epstein’s former assistant Sarah Kellen, who has been accused in court filings of recruiting young girls, acting as a pimp on Epstein’s behalf. On multiple flights, additional women, listed in the flight logs by their first name or the simple descriptor “female,” joined Clinton aboard Epstein’s plane.

2 – Clinton’s statement leaves out that the former president was reportedly on the airplane with Epstein himself.

The statement that “in 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane” seems to imply that Clinton utilized the airplane itself but conspicuously fails to mention whether Epstein was onboard. According to numerous reports, Clinton was a frequent flyer on the pervert’s private airplane, traveling with Epstein and unidentified women numerous times.

Epstein’s fleet reportedly included a Boeing 727-200 passenger jet that normally seats nearly 200 but was modified for private use. Fox News reported Epstein’s plane was “outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.”

3 – Clinton’s statement claims that his Secret Service detail was present “on every leg of every trip” with Epstein. Yet numerous reports allege that Clinton ditched his assigned Secret Service agents on some flights.

His office’s statement reads: In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation. Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip.

Fox News reported records show Clinton “apparently ditching his Secret Service detail for at least five of the flights,” since no agents names appeared on the manifest

Investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff, executive director of Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking, stated, “I know from the pilot logs and these are pilot logs that you know were written by different pilots and at different times that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein’s 27 times.” She added that “many of those times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many times he did not.”

4 – Clinton’s statement does not mention that some of the trips reportedly encompassed multiple legs with several other possible flights.

Once again, the statement about the airplane trips reads, “In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation.”

The Asia trip alone, which flight records show occurred between May 22 and May 25, 2002, was reportedly a five-leg trip.

According to Fox News, flight records show Clinton flying to such destinations as “Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, China, Brunei, London, New York, the Azores, Belgium, Norway, Russia and Africa.”

5 – Clinton denies traveling to Epstein’s so-called Orgy Island. One Epstein accuser disputes that claim.

Clinton’s statement says the ex-president has “never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.”

Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed in an affidavit that she saw Clinton on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Her claim has not been corroborated.

6 – Clinton has a long history of credibility issues regarding claims about his mistreatment of women.

Clinton famously claimed of Monica Lewinsky, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” but was later impeached by the House of Representatives for lying under oath about this relationship with the White House intern. He also denied credible sexual assault accusations from Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey, among others.

Broaddrick, in an interview with Breitbart News, said “Your denials are worthless, Bill Clinton.”

“You raped me in 1978. I have had to live with that horrific memory all these years while you made statements of denial through your attorneys. You were too much of a coward to say it yourself. The majority of Americans, including Democrats, now realize you are a sexual predator who has never been brought to justice,” Broaddrick said.

