‘We will fight Joe Biden to the gates of hell’: Vaccine mandate sparks nationwide rebellion

by WorldTribune Staff, September 10, 2021

In an immediate and spontaneous united wave, leaders from all works of American life spoke out loudly following Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 announcement requiring the Covid vaccines. State governments, organizations advocating for constitutional rights, and private businesses nationwide have vowed to fight what they see as Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

Biden on Thursday declared that all employers with more than 100 workers should require their employees to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an Team Biden official said.

Amy Cooke, CEO of the John Locke Foundation in Raleigh, NC issued the following statement:

“That one man – Joe Biden – wants to force free Americans to inject something into their bodies should be abhorrent to everyone. That some think it’s acceptable shows how much our foundational freedoms have eroded. To my profound disappointment, authoritarianism has become mainstream. Medical decisions are personal and private. Period. … We will not cower in fear, and we will not comply. … We proudly lock arms with every governor, every attorney general, every business owner, every civil servant, every American who defies it. This is our line in the sand.”

States that are suing Biden over the mandate: Alaska, West Virginia, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Arizona.

South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster said he will fight Biden “to the gates of hell” to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.

The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 9, 2021

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said vaccine mandates “should not be adhered to or promulgated by the government.”

Vaccine mandates that ignore natural immunity ignore the science, are unscientific, and should not be adhered to or promulgated by the government. https://t.co/41FQRLEkxw — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 9, 2021

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Biden does not have the authority to issue such a mandate and that Americans “still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 9, 2021

Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said he has instructed his state’s attorney general “to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach.”

The Biden Administration’s announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for private businesses is an egregious example of big government overreach. Our Constitution was written and fought for to protect our liberties as American citizens. 1/3 — Governor Mark Gordon (@GovernorGordon) September 9, 2021

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said his attorney general is already working to stop Biden’s mandate.

Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses. I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda. Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said his office is “preparing litigation.”

We respect the right of Okla businesses & individuals to make healthcare decisions for themselves and their families. My office will vigorously oppose any attempt by the federal gov to mandate vaccines. https://t.co/BQa6ITAePI — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor (@Okla_OAG) September 10, 2021

South Dakota Gov. Krisi Noem vowed to fight Biden “in court.”

South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 9, 2021

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk joined the War Room on Friday and said Turning Point USA will immediately file suit against the Biden administration as soon as the forced vaccines take effect.

“Joe Biden announced his intent to use federal power to go after private businesses. We’ve been very clear about the vaccines from day one saying nobody should be vaccinated against their will… We have over 175 people on staff, full-time people. We will bring Biden to court. As soon as OSHA issues this rule we will sue. We will win.”

Remember this, Joe and Kamala?

Here’s a mashup of VACCINE MISINFORMATION from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Does Jen Psaki want Big Tech to CENSOR this?pic.twitter.com/vqnucmZjnj — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 16, 2021

