‘We need more police,’ says mother of Trayvon Martin

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2020

The mother of Trayvon Martin said she does not support demands to defund police departments.

“I think we need more police,” Sybrina Fulton explained, adding, “We need police with better standards, and police with better ethics and better work habits,” the Daily Caller reported.

“I want residents to feel safe. I want to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community,” Fulton said.

In February 2012, George Zimmerman shot and killed Martin. Zimmerman was charged, tried, then cleared of all charges in July 2013.

Regarding George Floyd’s death while in police custody, Fulton said whenever there was a loss of life, she wanted the alleged killer arrested and independent investigators to conduct a “thorough investigation.”

“I want to make sure that the police departments are compassionate enough to know when there is an issue. I want the good cops to say something about the bad cops,” Fulton said.

“I want laws to change so that whenever there’s a drug and alcohol test done on the person that’s deceased and a background check on a person that’s deceased, the same thing needs to happen to the person that shot and killed them,” Fulton concluded.

Fulton is running for a seat on Florida’s Miami-Dade County Commission.

Meanwhile, former police officer Tom Homan, speaking at Saturday’s pro-police “We Back Blue” event in Washington, D.C., slammed leftist politicians who are calling for defunding police.

Homan singled out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and challenged them to “lead by example” by first defunding their personal security details.

“Let’s take the law enforcement officers that provide them 24/7 law enforcement security. If they want to take protection away from the American people in their communities, lead by example,” Homan said.

Of Ocasio-Cortez, Homan said: “She says we should defund the police, and we should all make sacrifices. Okay. So lead by example. Defund your protection first. You think they’re going to do it? They’re never going to do it.”

Ocasio-Cortez said on Thursday that a “defunded” police “looks like a suburb.”

“It looks like a suburb. Affluent white communities already live in a world where they choose to fund youth, health, housing, etc more than they fund police,” she wrote in response to a question on Instagram.

AOC claimed that “affluent white suburbs” also “design their own lives so that they walk through the world without having much interruption or interaction with police at all aside from community events and speeding tickets.”

Schumer and Pelosi wouldn’t speak at Saturday’s event, Homan told the audience, “but they’ll stand out on a moment’s notice and defend people that are in here in the country illegally in violation of law, but they won’t stand out there and defend the men and women who leave the safety and security of their home every day … to defend their communities. They haven’t said a word.”

