We interrupt this fake news with a message from God

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2022

This happened to BBC personality Laura Trevelyan as she was reporting from outside the U.S. Capitol and regurgitating the false Big Media Jan. 6 narrative.

God decided that he had heard enough BS pic.twitter.com/n4XdwlmOvc — Shane McMinn author since 2011 🇬🇧 in 🇨🇦 (@shane_mcminn) January 9, 2022

Or, as Kane at Citizen Free Press put it: Blizzard of lies thwarted by an actual blizzard.

On a side note, Trevelyan became a U.S. citizen in 2016, a day after Donald Trump won the White House.

Meanwhile, Trump, in a post to social media platforms that he is not banned from, cited the reporting for Revolver News for exposing Big Media’s blizzard of lies regarding Jan. 6:

“Congratulations to Darren Beattie and Revolver News who have exposed so much of the Fake News’ false narrative about January 6th. Because of Darren’s work, and others, Americans aren’t buying into the Unselect Committee’s attempts to smear 75 million (plus!) Americans. The newly minted term ‘Fedsurrection,’ was even trending!”

