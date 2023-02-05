‘We did not see this coming’: Tennis player, 43, dies suddenly during match

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 5, 2023

Ryan Vannah, Las Vegas tennis player who was in peak physical condition, died suddenly on Jan. 29 while playing in a match at Red Rock Country Club in Las Vegas. He was 43.

Vannah was in the tiebreaker of a mixed doubles tennis match when he “dropped to a knee,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal Reported.

Doctors watching the match rushed to perform CPR, but after 55 minutes of medical attention, Vannah’s heart never restarted, the report said.

No cause of death has been reported.

While Vannah’s family had a history of high blood pressure, and he was on medication, his sister, Tami Vannah Kang, said he never showed any signs he was not managing the health issue, the Review-Journal noted.

“He took impeccable care of his health,” she said. “He was so fit. He lifted weights. He looked like a bodybuilder to me. He was huge. We did not see this coming.”

Vannah won the United States Tennis Association 40+ national championship in each of the last two years as part of a doubles team.

Vannah was the youngest of four children and is survived by his parents, his three siblings, and 13 nieces and nephews.

