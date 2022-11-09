‘We did not secure the elections’: Only decisive red wave was in Florida; Gen Z to the rescue

Commentary by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2022

Einstein had it right: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

How can a red wave make it over a blue wall reinforced by mass mail-in voting potentially rife with fraud, incompetent officials in charge of malfunctioning and suspect voting machines, and a legion of Gen Z soldiers effectively indoctrinated by the leftist-controlled public education system?

About the only example of the red wave breaking through the blue wall on Tuesday came out of the Sunshine State.

Florida’s election results were known on the night of the election and Republicans pretty much ran the table.

Florida has both mail-in voting and voting machines — and a governor, Ron DeSantis, who has effectively rationalized conservatism to the state’s residents.

The Federalist assistant editor Elle Purnell noted: DeSantis’s “decisive victory should also signal to Republican state leaders across the country: In today’s political climate, voters are rewarding competent governance and tactical culture war offensives. “Too many Republican governors have taken office only to reject the concerns of the people who voted them in.”

Some would also point out that Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is the primary residence of former President Donald J Trump.

Meanwhile, was Trump really the albatross that Big Media, Democrats, and assorted RINOs made him out to be Tuesday night?

Trump noted in a Nov. 9 post on Truth Social: “While in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory — 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General — Who has ever done better than that?”

Trump also pointed out the following on Truth Social:

Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary win, his longstanding stance on Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Primary. Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily. Lessons Learned!!!

While problems that were fully on display in 2020 happened again on Tuesday in other states, Florida’s vote went off without a hitch.

Florida’s Department of State notes that it “tests and certifies all voting machines used in Florida. We only use machines that the Department of State has certified. The machines currently used in Florida have gone through rigorous auditing and recounts over many election cycles.”

Mail-in ballots have strict ID requirements and must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

While competence thrives in the Free State of Florida, chaos reigned elsewhere.

“We did not secure the elections,” Larry Ward, president of Political Media, Inc. (PMI), noted in a Facebook post. “There was one state with secure elections. One state where Biden wanted to send DOJ officials, and the Gov. told him no. One state where the Red Tsunami was as expected. Florida.”

Ward continued: “The rest had irregularities, unexpected shocking results and the Democrats outperformed. Days ago Biden warned Americans not to question the 2022 election when everyone knew the Red Wave was coming. Was an unnerving statement. Now we know why.”

As of now, the outcome of the races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives remains unclear.

Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy noted: “Specific candidates and local issues are factors. But, given the palpable and well-documented anger of a majority of voters about the ‘wrong direction’ in which the nation is headed, and the historical losses that first-term presidents’ parties suffer in midterms, the Republican opposition should have performed far better.

“That would have required, however, leadership in Congress that articulated and pursued a robust platform for corrective action – and explicitly sought a mandate for achieving it.

“Compare the failure of Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy to provide such leadership with the crushing success of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who fearlessly did. The former should have the grace now to yield their positions to others actually willing to lead.”

Washington Times columnist Rowan Scarborough noted in a Facebook post: “Dems carried wokes, GenZ, young millennials, 18 to 30, by a whooping 28 points. CNN exit poll. That was the difference. This means one thing: Dems will stay, become more, woke––– social justice, no free speech, Trump voters are nation’s enemies. On the brighter side for GOP, Dems only carried older millennials, 30 to 45, by 2 points, so millennials are drifting to the GOP, just like GenX, which GOP carried by 11. GOP carried Baby Boomers (65 and up) by 15.”

Conservative activist Lauren Witzke noted in a Telegram post: “It would have been a National Red Wave last night had Generation Z not shown up to vote, proving that Universities and the Public Education System are doing their jobs. The Left did an extraordinary job with Gen Z brainwashing and outreach, chasing them in as a significant voter base.

“If the GOP ever wants to win again, they need to radically shift to focus on the next generation- which right now they have completely lost. …

The Boomers can’t carry the GOP for much longer, the conservative movement is dying.”

