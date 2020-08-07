‘We?’ BLM protesters have a ‘white bread’ moment, pledge to hire blacks

FUNNIES

CHARLESTON, SC—A Black Lives Matter protest in South Carolina started to get out of hand, with people screaming at police officers stationed nearby. It threatened to get violent until the protestors paused after noticing they were all white.

“We will not let your system oppress us!” shouted one protestor, to which a black officer responded, “What do you mean by ‘we’?” The protestor said he meant people of color, but it was at that time that he took inventory of the protestors behind him and was unable to find anyone other than white people.

