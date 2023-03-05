‘We all need to learn not to be fearful’: O’Keefe introduces Pfizer whistleblower at CPAC

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2023

A consultant for Pfizer who said she was harassed, interrogated, and fired for her role in revealing the Big Pharma company’s intent to “mutate” Covid for financial gain, said at CPAC 2023 that freedom comes with a price, “and sometimes people like me have to make a sacrifice.”

Debbie Bernal was introduced at CPAC by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe in his first public appearance since being ousted by the media company’s board.

Introducing the whistleblower, O’Keefe said “we need brave whistleblowers. We need people on the inside. There were people on the inside of Pfizer who helped us obtain this.”

Related: ‘Don’t tell anyone’: Pfizer exec sees big bucks ahead through ‘directed evolution’ of Covid, January 26, 2023

“To be a whistleblower is to step outside the great chain of being, to basically be disconnected from the mothership. That’s sort of like how I feel right now,” O’Keefe added. “But I’ve learned a lot of things over the last month, having been ousted from the company I founded 13 years ago, mere days after the story. But as this was happening, I was talking to one of these people and she was a little reluctant to go public. Rightfully so, she was scared.”

Bernal said she was “reluctant” to appear at CPAC at first, saying that she was “scared for my life.”

“I was worried that I would end up in a body bag, or in a car accident. But I realized that the spirit of fear is not from the Lord,” Bernal said.l “As a believer, I knew that I couldn’t just sit there, I couldn’t just sit there and watch. People get lied to, people get gaslit, it made me angry.”

Bernal said that O’Keefe “gave me the courage to come up here and I’m so thankful to have people here who are willing to listen and who are willing to stand up.”

“I think we all need to learn to not be fearful,” Bernal continued. “Fear is how the enemy controls us. The reason why our country is going the way it’s going is because of fear. People are willing to give up their freedom and their liberty to feel safe. We can’t do that. Freedom is not free. … I just want to tell all the people here in this room who are employed, if you guys work for big tech, media, a government agency, it’s your responsibility to stand up. Do not let these people keep getting away with this. If you don’t say something, they’re gonna keep doing it.”

O’Keefe noted how crucial it was to have whistleblowers such as Bernal and courageous journalists he hired at Project Veritas since a large number of news shows who might report on the Pfizer revelations were sponsored by the pharmaceutical company.

O’Keefe thanked the “brave” and courageous Project Veritas journalists that helped make the story happen, in which Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning Jordon Trishton Walker was seen in a number of undercover videos talking about the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Courage is the virtue that sustains all others, and without that you really can’t do journalism,” O’Keefe said.

At the conclusion of his appearance, O’Keefe told the crowd, “I’m not stopping or giving up.”

BREAKING: Brave Pfizer whistleblower went public today on stage with me in DC. Debbie Bernal, a consultant for Pfizer, was harassed, interrogated and fired for her convictions in helping make the biggest story ever possible Please support her here! https://t.co/uGq57sEmTD — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 4, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish