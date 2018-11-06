Washington Times opinion editor, a woman, throws book at Kavanaugh accusers

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2018

In a recently released report on its investigation into the accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the Senate Judiciary Committee said “Following the separate and extensive investigations by both the committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh.”

“In other words: Kavanaugh is innocent – as he’s claimed,” Washington Times Online Opinion Editor Cheryl K. Chumley wrote on Nov. 5.

As for Kavanaugh’s accusers: “These accusers, these lying accusers – send ’em to jail. That’s where they belong.”

One of the accusers, Judy Munro-Leighton, who had claimed Kavanaugh raped her in what she said was a “vicious assault,” has recanted, Chumley noted.

“Munro-Leighton submitted a fabricated allegation, which diverted committee resources,” Judiciary Chairman Charles E. Grassley wrote in a letter to the FBI and the Justice Department. “When questioned by committee investigators she admitted it was false, a ‘ploy,’ and a ‘tactic.’ She was opposed to Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”

Kavanaugh’s “name, his reputation, his family were all dragged into the mud for leftist political designs – as part of a concerted hatchet job aimed at halting his nomination, any which way that could work, any which disgusting method that stuck,” Chumley wrote.

“And now, the Democrats, the liberals, the progressives who sparked this fire and fury against an innocent man should pay – beginning with the prosecution of this horrible woman Munro-Leighton. Grassley, quite rightly, has asked the FBI and Justice to do just, to prosecute her for lying to congressional members and for obstructing Congress. He’s also asked the FBI to investigate Julie Swetnick, the woman who accused Kavanaugh of involvement in gang rapes, and prosecute her for any lies. And he’s asked investigators to take a look at attorney Michael Avenatti and see if he’s committed any prosecutable offenses, as well.”

Chumley continued: “It’s not just justice and the state of truth and Kavanaugh’s own closure that’s on the line. It’s not just the fate of boys across America who may one day fall in the crosshairs of a woman like Munro-Leighton that’s a dark shadow over the country. It’s all those real sexual assault and rape and harassment victims who’ve come before and who will come after – victims who have a hard enough time taking the courageous step of outing their accusers, in part, because they have to deal with the terrible wonder, ‘Will I be believed?’

“Thanks to liars like Munro-Leighton, their lives all just got a little bit harder – their ordeals all just got a little bit tougher.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments