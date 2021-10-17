Washington State trooper signs off for last time after refusing vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2021

A State Trooper in Yakima, Washington signed off after 22 years on the job on Oct. 16 after refusing to obey Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee’s Covid vaccine mandate.

Saturday night was the last shift for the trooper, who did not give his name. Inslee’s mandate ordering most state employees to be vaccinated goes into effect on Oct. 18.

After thanking his colleagues for keeping him safe over his 22 years in service, the trooper said:

“So State 1034 this is the last time you’ll hear me in a state patrol car… And Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.”

Inslee issued the mandate in August with a clear directive: “Show proof of vaccination on or before October 18 or lose your job.” The Democrat governor’s vaccine mandate is one of the strictest in the country.

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn noted in a Telegram post: “This is heartbreaking for me and anyone who loves life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

“This is the last time you’ll hear me in a patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.” Washington State Trooper in Yakima, Wash. signs off after 22 years — fired by @GovInslee for being unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/RGLDs5BZxg — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 17, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief