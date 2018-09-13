Amazon’s Post: Trump ‘complicit’ in violence inflicted by Hurricane Florence

by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2018

The Washington Post’s editorial board has assigned blame for Hurricane Florence – it’s President Donald Trump’s fault.

The Post’s Sept. 12 editorial was titled “Another hurricane is about to batter our coast. Trump is complicit”.

Today’s Washington Post failed to address the question whether a chastened Trump was also the reason for a weakening of the hurricane Wednesday.

“When it comes to extreme weather, Mr. Trump is complicit. He plays down humans’ role in increasing the risks, and he continues to dismantle efforts to address those risks. It is hard to attribute any single weather event to climate change. But there is no reasonable doubt that humans are priming the Earth’s systems to produce disasters,” the Post’s editorial board wrote.

The editorial quotes a so-called climate researcher who said that previous hurricanes would not have produced so much rain without “human-induced climate change” and Florence is another indication of global warming.

Some observers and pundits were quick to diagnose the Post with a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Matt Vespa, writing for Townhall.com, said: “We’re going to hear about extreme weather in the coming days – and how President Donald Trump is some semi-God who conjured it out of thin air, or something.” Vespa noted that “Global warming has consistently been ranked the least important issue with voters for years. This is an Acela Corridor concern, where rich liberals can whine and advocate about reducing carbon emission with zero economic blowback.”

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs tweeted: “Do you think the Washington Post’s claim that President Trump is complicit with hurricane Florence is a new record for Left-Wing hysteria and further proof that ‘climate change’ has far more to do with the Left’s mind set than science?”

Conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News: “This column is so absurd it should be coming from The Onion not The Washington Post. To the extent that climate change is happening, it is a global phenomenon that has been occurring for decades and decades. The media won’t give Trump credit for the economy but they will blame him for a hurricane. You can’t make this stuff up.”

Hurricane Florence continues to pose a serious threat to the East Coast, but it did show signs of weakening on Sept. 13, going from a Category 4 to Category 2 storm.

