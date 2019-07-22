‘Washed up psycho’ Bette Midler wants Trump booted from Twitter

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2019

What is a good indication that President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter is effective?

When privileged Hollywood leftists are demanding he be banned from Twitter.

Bette Midler on July 21 called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to banish Trump from the social media platform.

Midler tweeted: “Dear #JackDorsey, why don’t you help your country & the planet, by kicking #Trump off #Twitter? Or shutting down until the next election? You’ve made more than enough money & Trump is strangling the free world w/his racist bile. Be strong! You can improve the course of history!”

In June, it was Midler herself who was caught disseminating — via Twitter no less — a fake quote attributed to Trump.

The fake quote read, “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific.”

Midler later tweeted an apology, sort of, saying she was sorry for tweeting the quote while saying it sounded like something the president would say.

Trump tweeted: “Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

Writing for Breitbart News on July 21, Alana Mastrangelo noted that “Leftists who agree with Midler’s wishes may be in luck after all, according to professor Robert Epstein, who warned Senator Ted Cruz on Tuesday that Google is manipulating voters ‘on a massive scale,’ using tools that it has at its disposal exclusively, and that ‘no one can counteract them.’ ”

“And in 2020, you can bet that all of these companies are going to go all out,” added the professor, who also noted that he supported and voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Mastrangelo noted that Midler is not the only Hollywood elitist to demand Trump be booted from Twitter.

In 2017, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill revealed that he donated to a campaign dedicated to buying the social media platform, which, if successful, would consequently lead to banning Trump from Twitter.

More recently, in May, Women’s March activists delivered boxes of petitions to both of Twitter’s headquarters locations in New York City and San Francisco, calling on the company to ban the president from its platform.

“Because he’s actually putting all our lives in danger,” insisted Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour of the president’s activity on social media in an attempt to justify the organization’s demands for banning Trump from Twitter.

