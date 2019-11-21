Warren would use taxpayers’ money to tear down parts of border wall

by WorldTribune Staff, November 21, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday said she would have no problem using taxpayer money to destroy parts of the border wall built during the Trump administration.

“If there are parts of the wall that are not useful in our defense, of course we should do it,” Warren said during Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has built roughly 76 miles of new border barriers, and aims to build well over 400 miles by the end of 2020.

“The real point here is that we need to stop this man-made crisis at the border. Trump is the one who has created this crisis, and he has done it in no small part by helping destabilize the governments even further in Central America,” Warren said at the debate.

Warren went on during the Wednesday debate to describe a time she visited a detention center on the southern border.

“You know, when I found out our government was actually taking away children from their families, I went down to the border. I went down there immediately,” she said. “I just hope everyone remembers what this looks like. There’s like a giant Amazon warehouse filled with cages of women, cages of men, and cages of little girls and little boys.”

A recent United Nations report said the Obama administration had detained over 100,000 immigrant children. Warren and other Democrats showed no interest in visiting border facilities or no regard for “cages of little girls and little boys” at that time.

Warren in June had said she supported decriminalizing illegal immigration — an act that is a federal misdemeanor for first-time offenders and a federal felony for repeat offenders. During a Latino-centered event earlier in November, she said she was open to the idea of putting a moratorium on all deportations.

