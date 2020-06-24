Warning from Venezuela: Statues coming down means a communist revolution

by WorldTribune Staff, June 24, 2020

A Venezuelan actress who is currently living in the United States told her followers on TikTok why she is concerned to see statues being torn down and roads being renamed in America.

Elizabeth Rogliani said in the June 22 post: “Why do I even worry about some silly little statues coming down or some silly little street names changing? Why do I care?

“It is because the last time I didn’t care about this, I was a teenager. I have already lived through this thing when I was living in Venezuela. Statues came down — Chavez didn’t want that history displayed. And then he changed the street names. Then came the [school curricula]. Then some movies couldn’t be shown, then certain TV channels, and so on and so forth.

“You guys think this can’t happen to you, I’ve heard it so many times. But always be on guard. Never believe something can’t happen to you. You’ve got to defend your country and your society or it will be destroyed.

“We didn’t believe it could happen to us. Most Venezuelans — Cubans warned us — and we were like, ‘This is Venezuela, we know about freedom. That’s not going to happen here.’ Yet it happened. And there are literally a lot of people wanting to destroy the U.S.”

Venezuelans recognize signs of a communist takeover better than almost anyone (p.s. that accent is 🔥)pic.twitter.com/UJSjmfDXCo — Roz 🇺🇸 (@PolitiKurd) June 22, 2020

