War zone in D.C.: Democrats hit for ‘paranoia’ over Guard’s politics; FBI deployed to vet troops

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2021

Some 30,000 troops have turned the nation’s capital into a militarized zone ahead of an inauguration “without citizens” for what one columnist termed “our mail-in elective dictator.”

At the behest of Joe Biden’s handlers, the FBI is vetting inaugural security troops on suspicion of “extremist ties.”

Armed troops manning checkpoints to enter and leave downtown Washington, D.C. have been authorized to use lethal force. Green Zone and Red Zone perimeters have been established.

OAN’s Jack Posobiec cited a White House official as saying on Tuesday: “Zero active threats as of this morning, just tons of anonymous tips from paranoid Biden supporters though … lines have been flooded with psychobable and nothing burgers since Friday.”

Tennessee Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen suggested that National Guard personnel might commit an act of sedition at Wednesday’s inaugural.

Asked to provide evidence to substantiate his claim, Cohen offered none, but explained how he would look for those who might be viewed as a possible threat.

“You draw a circle, the first circle is people who worked for Trump and not for Biden, as far as people who would be in the zone of folks who you would be suspect of,” Cohen said. “The suspect group is large.”

After noting the National Guard is 90 percent male, Cohen added: “There are probably not more than 25 percent of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden.” He called the Guard “predominantly more conservative” than the population.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller said on Monday there was no intelligence to indicate an insider threat to the inauguration but that troops were still being vetted before the event.

“As is normal for military support to large security events, the Department will vet National Guardsmen who are in Washington, D.C.,” Miller said. “While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital”

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy reportedly told commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches.

A rehearsal for the inauguration had to be called off on Monday and everyone in attendance evacuated due to what was reported by corporate media as an “external security threat.” That “threat” turned out to be a fire started by a homeless woman under a nearby bridge.

A retired Army sergeant major who ran the nation’s enlisted National Guard association says “it’s paranoia” and a “serious distrust of our nation’s military” for FBI vetting of inaugural security troops on suspicion of extremist ties.

“I think it’s paranoia basically to vet members of the National Guard,” Frank Yoakum told The Washington Times. “National Guardsmen have already been vetted. They may hold views that are contrary to the incoming administration. But they nonetheless own security clearances, are trusted by this nation to do the nation’s bidding, both domestically and in times of war, and they don’t vet them before they send them to Afghanistan and Iraq or Somalia or Kosovo or any other place.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he finds the FBI/Pentagon vetting “offensive.”

“This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard,” Abbott tweeted. “No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard. I authorized more than 1,000 to go to D.C. I’ll never do it again if they are disrespected like this.”

As for Inauguration Day, Jim Bovard noted in an op-ed for The American Conservative that “Tens of millions of Americans who have not followed the latest announcements on the shutdowns of bridges to Washington will be appalled to see that Biden is speaking not to fellow citizens but to 190,000 flags surrounded by daunting fences. Only a smattering of Washington elite will be permitted to hear Biden.”

Bovard added: “The supposed extremist peril justified almost completely abolishing freedom of speech on Inauguration Day: only two mini-protests with 100 participants each will be allowed at spots far from the Capitol. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser justified the crackdown:, ‘We have a special responsibility: that there is a peaceful transition of power in our country.’ After four years of endless howling that Trump was literally Hitler, his successor will take power with a level of suppression of dissent and a display of military force that may resemble an old-time Kremlin May Day Parade more than a traditional American inauguration.”

