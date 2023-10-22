War talk distracts U.S. media from that $200,000 check to Joe Biden

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2023

The Left’s canned response a voluminous list of independent media reporst on Biden family corruption is always “there’s no evidence,” or “show us the evidence.”

After massive documentary evidence including Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and damning whistleblower testimony, new explicit evidence has been shown. What now?

Sorry, legacy media is too busy with the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. CBS had a report with an overly-long headline due to its including the White House response: ‘zero evidence of wrongdoing’

According to bankruptcy court documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, a $200,000 personal check from James Biden to Joe Biden is the strongest evidence yet that old Joe was directly involved in his family’s business dealings.

James Biden took money from his health care business Americore and sent it directly to his brother Joe, committee chair Rep. James Comer said.

The documents show that, on March 1, 2018, James Biden obtained $600,000 in loans from Americore. James was able to receive the loans based upon “representations” that his last name could “open doors,” Comer said.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a member of the Oversight Committee, tweeted: “Democrats have DEMANDED evidence of Biden Crime Family money going directly to Joe Biden’s bank account. Here it is! Americore, a failing company, laundered $200,000 to James Biden because of his last name. That same day, James Biden sends a check to the Big Guy for $200,000.”

Republicans leading the investigation into the Biden family’s “influence peddling scheme,” say the personal check directly shows Joe Biden was aware of — and included in — his family’s dealings.

Joe Biden has long insisted that he played no part in those dealings.

Tthe court documents obtained by the Oversight Committee show that James Biden made it seem as though “he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

Comer added: “Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings.”

White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations Ian Sams said the information released by the GOP amounts to “failure theater” and a “shiny object to distract people from how they are incapable of doing the basics of governing.”

Republicans say bank records show that the Biden family and associates took in more than $20 million from China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Romania.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We have found a $200,000 DIRECT payment to Joe Biden.

@RepJamesComer lays out the money trail. 👇 pic.twitter.com/0vq3lqhRHz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 20, 2023

Your Choice

Please Support Real Journalism