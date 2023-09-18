Walls closing in? Hunter Biden sues the IRS; FBI shut down informant to protect first son

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2023

Not long after IRS whistleblowers went public with allegations that the Biden administration interfered with the IRS investigation into Hunter Biden‘s alleged tax crimes, the first son has sued the IRS.

Meanwhile, a retired FBI supervisor told the House Judiciary Committee that the bureau’s Washington field office was asked to shut down a “politically connected” informant who was providing information relevant to the Biden family investigation shortly before the 2020 election.

On Monday, Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit accusing the IRS of “repeatedly and intentionally” disclosing his tax returns and failing to protect the confidentiality of his tax documents.

He is asking a court to declare that the IRS unlawfully leaked his tax records, provide him with all documents relating to the disclosure of his tax information, and award him $1,000 in damages for each unauthorized disclosure, The Washington Times reported.

The lawsuit comes just days after Hunter Biden was indicted on three criminal counts related to the possession of a handgun while under the influence of illegal drugs.

The 27-page lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., singles out IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler. Although they are not named as defendants, Hunter Biden‘s lawyers say they were “engaging in a campaign to publicly smear Mr. Biden” by disclosing his tax information in more than 20 televised interviews, public statements and congressional testimony.

“The lawsuit is about the decision by IRS employees, their representatives and others to disregard their obligations and repeatedly and intentionally publicly disclose and disseminate Mr. Biden‘s protected tax return information outside the exceptions for making disclosures in the law,” Hunter Biden‘s attorneys wrote.

The IRS said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Shapley’s lawyers said in a statement: “The suit against the IRS is just another frivolous smear by Biden family attorneys trying to turn people’s attention away from Hunter Biden’s legal problems and intimidate any current and future whistleblowers. Neither IRS SSA Gary Shapley nor his attorneys have ever released any confidential taxpayer information except through whistleblower disclosures authorized by statute. Once Congress released that testimony, like every American citizen, he has a right to discuss that public information.”

In testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee, the two IRS agents said the feds covered up alleged tax crimes by Hunter Biden and also detailed what they said was far-reaching corruption that hamstrung their investigation.

They said the IRS was “slow-walking investigative steps” into Hunter Biden and alleged the prosecutor running the investigation, Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, was denied the authority to bring charges in other jurisdictions.

Just the News reported on Sunday that retired FBI agent Timothy Thibault, the former No. 2 supervisor in the FBI’s Washington field office, told the House Judiciary Committee last week in a transcribed interview he was somewhat taken aback when he received a request from the lead agent in the Hunter Biden tax case in October 2020 to shut down a confidential human source (CHS).

“It shocked me a bit because I’m, like, the purpose of – a confidential informant is to support a case,” Thibault told investigators in portions of a transcript reviewed by Just the News.

Best-selling author Peter Schweizer told Just the News that he believes he is the person described in the transcript based on past comments from Thibault and after The New York Times recently suggested the FBI had received information in the Hunter Biden case from a “right-wing author.”

Schweizer said the FBI approached him and he provided evidence about possible criminality in fall 2020.

Just the News noted that Schweizer “said there was no politics involved, just facts and he pushed back on the narrative of the Times, noting its journalists reported on the Hillary Clinton-funded Steele dossier submitted to the FBI in 2016.”

Schweizer said: “There are no ‘right wing facts’ or ‘left wing facts.’ There are only facts. And of course they happily accepted the unsubstantiated and unsourced dossier from Hillary Clinton’s lawyer without reservation.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan summoned Thibault for the interview as he investigates allegations that U.S. Attorney David Weiss and is team did not follow normal investigative procedures when probing Hunter Biden and his family’s overseas business dealings.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has disclosed an FD-1023 informant report showing that the FBI was alerted to bribery allegations by a confidential human source. That source alleged that Joe and Hunter Biden may have received $10 million in payments for helping to deal with a Ukrainian prosecutor probing the Burisma Holdings gas firm that paid Hunter Biden millions.

In an interview on Fox News’s “Hannity”, House Oversight Chairman James Comer said: “The evidence continues to mount and today we saw Joe Biden has lied to the American people. He knew exactly who his son was getting those millions and millions of dollars of wires from, he spoke to them, and he spoke to them often.”

