Wall cam set to go live: ‘164 miles of promises kept’

April 22, 2020

The Trump administration’s “wall cam” is set to go live this week.

The “wall cam,” which will be on the website of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), will stream the construction of what one administration official said “shows 164 miles of promises kept.”

White House aide Jared Kushner first proposed the “wall cam” in November to showcase the construction of the first 164 miles of the border wall that was a keystone of President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“What people will see is a stream of video with the concerning shots edited out. It will also be from construction taken during daylight hours,” Washington Exmainer Paul Bedard noted on April 21.

The camera will be on a loop showing the last 30 days of construction from various sections of the wall.

“People will see that President Trump is coming through on his promises,” said a top aide.

The administration has built some 164 miles of new border wall, most in areas where the old wall was ineffective. It plans to add another 300 miles this year. The CBP this week said in a fact sheet that it expects to spend $15 billion on 731 total miles of barrier.

“Key issues included making sure the camera did not show proprietary information, technology, and techniques, especially of contractors. Also at issue was the safety of border agents,” Bedard noted.

Kushner and his staff, most recently in charge of the president’s effort to find and build ventilators needed for patients with the coronavirus, have been working on the wall camera for months with the CBP and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building the wall. They have held weekly meetings to get it ready for this week’s debut.

