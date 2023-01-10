VP has no declassification authority: Classified documents found in closet at UPenn’s Biden Center in D.C.

by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2023

In November, the National Archives asked the Department of Justice to open an investigation after a small number of classified documents — some marked top secret — were found in a closet in the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., where Joe Biden worked after he left the Obama administration.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review the documents, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. CBS News reported that the FBI is also involved in the U.S. attorney’s inquiry.

“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?” former President Donald Trump asked in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday. “These documents were definitely not declassified.”

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec said in a Telegram post: “Holy Shlit – CNN is running cover for Biden and refusing to point out VP has no declass authority.”

The material was identified by personal attorneys for Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Biden’s personal attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.,” Sauber said in a statement to CBS News. The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said.

Classified documents actually pertaining to national security, from around the time Joe Biden is known to have been blackmailing Ukraine over the public prosecutor investigating his son’s firm for corruption. FASCINATING. pic.twitter.com/kPggiEZGIr — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 10, 2023

Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, went even further to suggest Biden was a hypocrite, his administration guilty of a double standard and the whole episode possibly a national security risk.

“Biden knew for YEARS that he’s been storing HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents in his personal office,” Jackson tweeted. “He KNEW it when FBI agents were raiding Mar-a-Lago, and he KNEW it when he appointed a partisan special counsel. HE KNEW THE WHOLE TIME BUT STILL HAD HIS DOJ GOONS PERSECUTE TRUMP!!”

Tom Fitton, president of the Judicial Watch watchdog group, told Just the News the Biden disclosure will have both a political and legal boomerang.

“The Biden operation hid from the American people the discovery of classified records in VP Biden’s office just before November elections,” he said. “Will there now be a raid of Biden’s home? This development highlights the absurdity and lawlessness of the raid on Trump’s home, as Biden is implicated in the very same conduct and yet is being protected by the agencies hounding Trump.”

After the FBI found classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office during a raid in August, Garland named a special prosecutor to investigate the 45th president. And Biden ridiculed Trump as “totally irresponsible” for his handling of the materials.

“How that could possibly happen? How anyone could be that irresponsible?” Biden asked a few months ago. “And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?”

House Republicans pounced on the revelations:

“Under the Biden administration, the Department of Justice and National Archives have made compliance with the Presidential Records Act a top priority,” Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, the new chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, told Just the News. “We expect the same treatment for President Biden, who has apparently inappropriately maintained classified documents in an insecure setting for several years.”

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs said the connection of Chinese money to the university added a troubling aspect: “This think tank received $54 million in funding from the CCP. The Biden family highly concerns me.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that “Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice, they have to be held accountable if they don’t treat Joe Biden exactly the same way they’re treating President Trump.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish