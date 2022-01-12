Virtue-signalling disaster: Polls finds race card ignored; Swamp creatures least ethical

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2022

New polling finds Americans increasingly see the Left’s political/media axis as having almost no ethical standards. Their woke politics and policies are turning Americans off. And their use of the race card to paint Donald Trump as a bigot isn’t sticking.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey found that, if the presidential election were held today, just 40 percent would vote for Joe Biden and 46 percent would vote for Trump.

“If the election were held today, Trump would win 51 percent of white voters to 36 percent for Biden. Among black voters, Biden would get 61 percent to 26 percent for Trump. Hispanic voters would split almost evenly, with 41 percent for Biden and 38 percent for Trump,” Rasmussen wrote.

“Among other minority voters, Trump would get 47 percent to Biden‘s 28 percent,” Rasmussen wrote.

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted: “This is what keeps Democrats up nights. This is the stuff of leftists’ nightmares.”

The polling shows that it is highly unlikely Democrats and their media swamp allies in the 2022 midterms and 2024 general election will be able to successfully use their “go-to method of distracting and deceiving” by crying “racism” and labeling their political opposition as bigoted, Chumley wrote.

“Voters, in increasing numbers it seems, aren’t buying the lie. For all the Left’s efforts to make sure Trump never enters politics again, voters aren’t paying attention. Not only would Trump win versus Biden, it seems, but he‘d do it with a large thumbs-up from minorities. Hear that? That’s the sound of Democrats wailing as their biggest political tool, the racism card, is ripped and shredded.”

Meanwhile, the media-politics industry that dominates the swamp is a the bottom of the list of 22 professions when it comes to ethics, a new Gallup survey found.

“Americans are most skeptical of the ethics of elected officials, particularly at the federal level, as well as the media,” the survey said.

In the key column of “very high/high” ethics and honesty that Gallup focused on, newspaper reporters earned just 17 percent, still better compared to TV reporters (14 percent), members of Congress (9 percent), and lobbyists (5 percent).

