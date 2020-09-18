Virologist: China released covid on purpose: Silicon Valley responds by banning her

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2020

A top Chinese virologist and coronavirus whistleblower said the Chinese Communist Party intentionally manufactured and released the virus.

In an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Tuesday, Dr. Li-Meng Yan said she was one of the first scientists in the world to study the novel coronavirus. Yan said she fled China and currently fears retaliation.

Carlson specifically asked Yan whether she believed the Chinese Communist Party released the virus “on purpose.” “Yes, of course, it’s intentional,” she responded.

The whistleblower released a paper Monday on the open-access repository website Zenote that she says backs up her claims and shows how the virus could be “conveniently created” in a lab setting in six months.

Yan’s revelations did not sit well in Silicon Valley. The powers at Twitter and Facebook, who have taken it upon themselves to decide what information about the coronavirus should and should not be shared, blocked Yan’s revelations.

Twitter shut down Yan’s account after the paper was published.

“They don’t want the people to know this truth. Also, that’s why I got suspended, I got suppression [and] I am the target that China Communist Part wants to [sic] disappear,” Yan told Carlson.

Carlson responded: “I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt so I’m going to assume you’re not an anti-Chinese racist so it’s not clear why Twitter would shut you down or why you’re being ignored by the rest of the U.S. media.”

After the segment aired, the Fox News show also accused Facebook of censorship after saying they had been blocked from sharing the interview segment on the social media platform.

A video of the interview segment posted on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show’s Facebook page now comes with a warning that reads: “False Information. This post repeats information about COVID-19 that independent fact-checkers say is false.”

Several reports have exposed many of Facebook’s so-called “independent fact-checkers” as leftist and anti-Trump.

Yan said more evidence would be released but pointed to her own high-ranking position at a World Health Organization reference lab as a reason to trust her findings.

“I work[ed] in the WHO reference lab, which is the top coronavirus lab in the world, in the University of Hong Kong. And the thing is I get deeply into such investigation in secret from the early beginning of this outbreak. I had my intelligence because I also get my own unit network in China, involved [in] the hospital … also I work with the top corona[virus] virologist in the world,” she said.

“So, together with my experience, I can tell you, this is created in the lab … and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage.”

Yan said the Chinese government cut off her research after she tried to alert people to human-to-human transmission of the virus in December.

The virologist claims the virus was built by merging the genetic material of two bat coronaviruses.

She claims its spike protein – a structure on the surface of the virus which it uses to bind with cells – was edited to make it easier for the virus to latch on to human cells.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media