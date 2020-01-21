Virginia Gov. Northam jeered for boasts he ‘de-escalated volatile situation’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2020

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam suggested that it was his emergency declaration that prevented violence from erupting at Monday’s Second Amendment rally in Richmond.

Northam tweeted: “We are all thankful that today passed without incident. The teams successfully de-escalated what could have been a volatile situation.”

But there was never anything to “de-escalate.”

There were no violent incidents reported at the massive rally in Richmond even though the governor, other Democrats and the corporate media had predicted — and some critics say were hoping — there would be.

Northam concluded his tweet by saying: “I will continue to listen to the voices of Virginians, and will do everything in my power to keep our Commonwealth safe.”

Some of those voices skewered the Democratic governor who remains in office despite his racist past which includes a yearbook photo of Northam wearing either blackface or a KKK costume (he admits he was one of them but won’t say which).

Among the responses to Northam’s tweet:

“It was never going to escalate, Gov Blackface. . . Or Gov KKK, whichever it is. So spare us your stupid remarks. You’d do us all a service by resigning.”

“Governor Shoe Polish face tried to malign thousands of patriots as violent racists. They weren’t. They aren’t. Northam didn’t have to de-escalate a damn thing because they came to defend liberty and liberty doesn’t need de-escalation.”

“You tried to start something, and now you claimed you stopped something!”

“From now on whenever I go somewhere and it’s all peaceful and there is no violence in sight, I will credit myself with de-escalating the situation.”

In the days leading up to Monday’s rally in Richmond, Northam had warned of “violent rhetoric” and even went so far as to declare a “state of emergency” and suspend the exercise of Second Amendment rights on Capitol grounds.

Reports and social media posts from the rally detailed how no such emergency arose. It was a peaceful protest by thousands of citizens who are concerned that Northam and Democrats are intent on taking away their Second Amendment rights.

“Media outlets and reporters worked to spread misinformation, constructing the narrative that the rally was populated with ‘extremists’ and ‘white nationalists’ and was likely to turn violent. None of that was true,” The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott reported.

The rally was organized by the non-profit, pro-Second Amendment group Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL).

As the rally began on Monday, the corporate media were in combat mode.

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin began his show by pushing the narrative that white nationalists and militia members were all put “in one place” for the rally.

“This is the scene in Richmond,” Melvin said, showing an aerial view of the rally. “They put white nationalists, militia groups and supporters of background checks for gun purchases all in one place. A lot of folks, justifiably so, are worrying about a repeat of Charlottesville in 2017.”

Melvin did not provide evidence backing up this claim. He later pushed the same inaccuracies, saying “thousands” of “white nationalists” had descended on Richmond.

According to actual reports from the rally, there was no indication that white nationalists attended the event in any serious numbers.

NBC and MSNBC on air personality Gabe Gutierrez tweeted a video and claimed those being shown were chanting “we will not comply.” He was called out when many pointed out that what the group in the video was “chanting” was the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Daily Caller spoke to Maj Toure, political activist and founder of the Black Guns Matter movement, regarding the prevalence of misinformation among major media outlets. Toure said that media outlets with political agendas have an “interest in chaos” regarding gun coverage. He also contested the narrative that race and violence played a role in Monday’s rally.

Even as it became obvious to anyone capable of thinking rationally that the pro-Second Amendment rally was an entirely peaceful event, the corporate media continued to push the violence narrative.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes capped off the leftist outlet’s coverage of the rally by calling it an “explicit” threat of violence.

“But, the implicit and explicit message of a bunch of heavily armed people marching on the state’s capitol is this: don’t you dare enact your policies, if you do we will use these guns against you,” Hayes claimed.

Washington Examiner commentary editor Timothy Carney summed up the leftist media’s coverage after the event: “We know that the media smear marches they hate. Guns, like abortion and all-boys Catholic schools, are a culture war issue. We know what side 90 percent of the media industry is on. Everyone should admit it.”

Curtis Houck, the managing editor at Newsbusters, put together a montage encapsulating the massive effort to misinform Americans about the nature of Monday’s rally in Richmond.

#NEW MONTAGE from me showing how @CNN and @MSNBC spent their mornings hyping fears that "white nationalists" and "extremists" would cause "violence" at #VirginiaRally for the #2A like in 2017 at Charlottesville #LobbyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/wR91mMPfmR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2020

