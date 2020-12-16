Virginia candidate for governor urges Trump to declare martial law

by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2020

President Donald Trump should take Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s advice and “declare martial law” to stop Joe Biden from succeeding him, a Republican candidate for governor in Virginia said.

State Sen. Amanda F. Chase made the suggestion in a social media post on Tuesday in which she declared her refusal to accept Biden as president and encouraged Trump to consider the advice of his former adviser Flynn.

“It’s not over yet,” Chase said in a Facebook post. “So thankful President Trump has a backbone and refuses to concede. President Trump should declare martial law as recommended by General Flynn.”

Flynn promoted a press release on social media earlier this month urging Trump to invoke martial law and have the U.S. military conduct a national “re-vote” of the election.

Chase said she believed Biden “cheated” in the presidential race and insisted it has not ended despite this week’s Electoral College proceedings.

“Not my President and never will be. The American people aren’t fools,” Chase wrote in the Facebook post.

Chase, who is known for being armed while on the state senate floor, is running for Virginia governor in 2021 to succeed Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam. Governors in Virginia are not allowed to serve consecutive terms, however, a former governor is permitted to run for a second term in a future election.

Several Democrats have indicated their interest in running, including Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Attorney General Mark Herring, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Republicans have not won a statewide election in Virginia in more than a decade.

If she wins, Chase would make history as the first female governor in Virginia.

