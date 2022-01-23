Video shows Mexican cartel using drone to drop bombs on rival camp

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2022

Video posted to social media shows Mexico’s most brutal drug cartel using a drone to drop bombs on a rival cartel’s camp.

The footage shows people fleeing for their lives after the drone strike on a woodland camp allegedly by members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often described as semi-militarized.

The cartel’s main business is trafficking drugs to the United States, especially methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to local reports, the cartel has bombed at least two towns in the city of Tepalcatepec.

The video clip appears to show the camp being struck at least four times by bombs dropped by the drone.

A second clip appears to show the drone going down possibly after being shot by armed groups on the ground.

Reports from inside Mexico detail a bloody war that has erupted between rival cartels over control of drugs markets.

Jalisco Cartel, Nueva Generación dropping small bombs from a drone on a target in Michoacán, Mexico.

People can be seen running away after the bombs hit the camp. #Mexico pic.twitter.com/5pYtg1V9B4 — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 11, 2022

Founded in 2009, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel is considered the most dangerous and powerful cartel in Mexico. Despite competition from other cartels, Jalisco is trafficking drugs to all corners of the globe.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has offered a $10 million reward for information that leads to the capture of the cartel’s leader – Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

Jalisco New Generation Cartel has carried out brazen attacks on Mexico’s security forces, including an assassination attempt in 2020 on Mexico City’s police chief that wounded the chief and left three people dead. In 2015, cartel gunmen shot down a Mexican military helicopter with a rocket-propelled grenade.

“The bloody cartel’s ruthless rise to dominance in Mexico has left an appalling history of bodies its wake — ripping out victims’ hearts, dissolving their bodies in barrels of acid, and even targeting pregnant women,” The Sun reported.

