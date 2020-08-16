Video of Manhattan: ‘Beirut DeBlasio’ without the explosion

BREAKING . . .[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]
Mayor De Blasio’s New York has finally hit an all-time low: the once bustling city is now on the verge of looking like a demilitarized zone. Between the pandemic and the riots in the city, iconic 5th Avenue now looks more like a dystopian nightmare in a recently shot video posted to Twitter.
The video follows a car driving down a deserted 5th Avenue, with almost all of the area’s high end stores boarded up and shut down. There are few people seen on what is usually a busy street.
