Video from co-ed track event shows men blowing by woman who had 7-second head start

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2019

The Equality Act, passed by the Democratic-controlled House in May, will allow biological males who identify as females to participate in girls’ and womens’ sports.

Opponents of the legislation, including some world-class athletes, noted that men who identify as women, being physiologically bigger, faster, and stronger, would have an immediate unfair advantage.

The advantage male athletes have over females, observers noted, was evident at the World Track Championships in Doha, Qatar on Sept. 28 during the running of the mixed 4×400-meter relay. Two men and two women per nation combined in the championship’s first mixed-gender event.

Poland used its two male runners to build a huge lead going into the final leg of the race. The female anchor runner for Poland was given a 7-second lead over the United States, even larger over the other contending teams.

The Poland runner for the final leg was the only female anchor. By the time the race was over, the U.S. runner and three others had blown by the Polish runner.

Radio host Joe Rogan said there are good reasons why sports are separated by sex.

“There’s a reason why we make the distinction to have male athletics vs. female athletics. The reason is that males have a physiological advantage over women,” Rogan said. “If you’re a woman, and you’re a natural woman, and you don’t take any extra hormones or male hormones, you’re not taking steroids or any sort of performance-enhancing drugs, you’re doing your very best to compete and you’re at the top of the heap, and someone comes along and they were a man for 30 years, and decides they’re going to be a woman…and competes as a woman and destroys records and dominates you in that sport, that’s bull****.”

Rogan continued: “That’s a person who is biologically a male, and who was a male for 30+ years of having testosterone run through their body and affect their tendon strength, and affect the shape of their bones and the mechanical advantages of the male hips vs. the female hips, and then they’re competing with smaller people who have been a woman their whole life. It’s not fair. It is as much cheating as taking steroids when the other person doesn’t or taking performance-enhancing drugs when the other person doesn’t. Maybe even more so. Maybe even more so, because you also have — there’s a bunch of advantages in terms of reaction time that males enjoy. It’s some significant difference in reaction time between males and even untrained males vs. female professional athletes.”

Rogan said it “has nothing to do with being open-minded or tolerant. It has something to do with logic; just basic reason. This is craziness. You’re encouraging people to be something that’s preposterous. … You’re in make-believe town. … You can’t just decide you’re a woman and compete with women. That’s make-believe. … You…know there’s an advantage. Everyone knows. This is crazy. … I’m as open-minded as they come with this, but this is unfair for women — which is what’s so ironic about this, because everybody’s supposed to be looking out for women. If you’re looking out for women but you’re also blindly progressive to the point where you’re letting [stuff] like this fly, well, then you’re not looking out for women, because women are now in this weird position where you’re putting them at this unfair disadvantage. It’s…crazy. It’s a symptom of a sick society. It’s a symptom of a lack of rational thinking. It’s people just bending over backward so hard to be progressive and open-minded that you’re giving into these extremists, these crazy people that are looking at this thing completely delusionally.”

Columnist Alex Parker wrote for RedState on Oct. 1: “Somewhere right now is a girl with athletic dreams. She’s destined to make all-stars. And all-state. To set records in high school. And get a scholarship. And break records in college. And get national recognition. And go to the Olympics. And get compete professionally. And parlay all the attention into endorsements or other means of making a living. Or any one or combination of those.

“But she won’t — because a man is going to take her place.”

