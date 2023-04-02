Video footage raises more unanswered questions about ‘instigators’ on Jan. 6

by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2023

Newly revealed video footage reportedly shot by a police officer on Jan. 6, 2021 appears to show an undercover officer telling another officer he’s going to infiltrate the crowd of Trump supporters while dressed as an Antifa militant.

“We go undercover as Antifa in the crowd,” one officer is heard telling another officer as police mobilized outside the Capitol before the crowd had pushed past barricades.

Undercover officer seems to state, “… we go undercover as antifa in the crowd…” on January 6. pic.twitter.com/mzJdOlgmPz — Tank Man (@wittycommittee) March 30, 2023

In the full video (see below), an officer is heard saying “why are we here, shouldn’t we be in the crowd?”

The video, posted to Twitter on March 30, follows the release of a video on March 25 in which Trump supporters are seen warning an undercover D.C. police officer on Jan. 6 that Antifa “is all over the place.”

The officer responds: “That’s why we’re here.”

Earlier this month, video re-emerged showing black clad individuals attempting to break into the Capitol while Trump supporters attempt to protect the building..

Major media have since day one denied Antifa was involved in the J6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

JUST IN: Video from J6 emerges of undercover MPD officer being warned by Trump supporters that ANTIFA is all over the place.. Office responds ‘that’s why we’re here’.. pic.twitter.com/SbGVGfvZIL — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 25, 2023

JUST IN: Censored video re-emerges of ANTIFA IN BLACK CLAD attempting to break into the capitol while Trump supporters attempt to protect the building.. WON’T SEE THIS ON CNN.. pic.twitter.com/GWGvxag6Fp — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 8, 2023

