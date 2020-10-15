Video claims Jeffrey Epstein may be alive and living at New Mexico ranch

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2020

A Facebook video posted on Oct. 9 claims that Jeffrey Epstein was “found living in New Mexico”.

“In August of 2019 convicted child sex predator and American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein allegedly killed himself in a New York jail,” a narrator says in the video. “Rumors have long circulated he is actually still alive.”

The video posted by ABQ RAW, which describes itself as “guerilla filmmaking/news”, shows an aerial view of Epstein’s ranch in Stanley, New Mexico and demonstrators holding signs that say “Epstein didn’t kill himself” and “Investigate Zorro Ranch now!”

The video’s narrator goes on to say: “While we were on scene a red truck approached the fence line and a gentleman rolled the window down. He observed the protest and raised his phone to snap some photos of the group. ABQ Raw filmed the video in beautiful 4K. The driver of the red truck had a striking resemblance to the recently deceased Jeffrey Epstein. Did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself? It may be completely possible that he has ridden off in the New Mexico sunset.”

Facebook flagged the post as “false information” that was “checked by independent fact-checkers.”

Reports say the ranch in the video does appear to be Epstein’s Zorro Ranch.

According to the New York Times in a July 2019 report titled “Jeffrey Epstein Hoped to Seed Human Race With His DNA”, Epstein talked to scientists and businessmen about his hopes to use the New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and give birth to his babies.

Epstein allegedly committed suicide in a New York City jail on Aug. 10, 2019. He was being held on charges of child sex trafficking.

