‘Vicious, intolerant and utterly corrupt’: Tucker Carlson indicts ‘neo-liberals currently in charge’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2022

Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday night, six days before the midterm elections. He didn’t update Americans on how he and his team planned to lower inflation. Or secure the border. Or handle the crime or fentanyl overdose epidemics.

Instead, Biden spent upwards of 20 minutes berating “extreme MAGA Republicans” and warning Americans not to vote for MAGA candidates who he and his team have deemed a “threat to democracy.”

“The guy who showered with his daughter is telling you you’re a bad person,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in his opening monologue on Wednesday night in shredding Biden’s speech.

“Here we are less than a week before the Democratic Party is expected to suffer overwhelming losses in the midterm elections and here you have the leader of that party Joe Biden commanding you not to complain about the election results.”

Instead of making a pitch to Americans on what he and his team have done for them, Carlson added, Biden “commanded you to accept the election results no matter when they arrive and what they may be.”

“No group in American history has done a worse job running this country than the neo-liberals currently in charge. They’re vicious, they’re intolerant and they are utterly corrupt. But above all they are incompetent,” Carlson said.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish