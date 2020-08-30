Veteran mail-in ballot fixer explains how it is done

by WorldTribune Staff, August 30, 2020

A Democratic operative says he knows that voter fraud with mail-in ballots is real. He knows, because he’s been doing it “on a grand scale” for years, a report said.

The operative, a Bernie Sanders supporter with no horse in the presidential race, told the New York Post that he felt compelled to come forward in the hope that states would act now to fix the glaring security problems present in mail-in ballots.

“This is a real thing,” he said. “And there is going to be a f–king war coming November 3rd over this stuff … If they knew how the sausage was made, they could fix it.”

The Democrat, who spoke to the New York Post on condition of anonymity because he fears prosecution, said fraud is more the rule than the exception.

The operative said “his dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State,” the Post’s Jon Levine reported.

Some of the biggest names and highest office holders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks, according to campaign records the Post reviewed.

“An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes — it can make a difference,” the tipster said. “It could be enough to flip states.”

The tipster cited New Jersey as an example. He said mail-in fraud begins with a blank mail-in ballot delivered to a registered voter in a large envelope. Inside the packet is a return envelope, a “certificate of mail in voter” which the voter must sign, and the ballot itself.

The ballot has no specific security features — like a stamp or a watermark — so the insider said he would just make his own ballots. “I just put [the ballot] through the copy machine and it comes out the same way,” the Democrat told the Post.

But the return envelopes are “more secure than the ballot. You could never recreate the envelope,” he said. So they had to be collected from real voters.

The Democrat told the Post he would have his operatives fan out, going house-to-house, convincing voters to let them mail completed ballots on their behalf as a public service. The fraudster and his minions would then take the sealed envelopes home and hold them over boiling water.

“You have to steam it to loosen the glue,” said the insider.

He then would remove the real ballot, place the counterfeit ballot inside the signed certificate, and reseal the envelope.

“Five minutes per ballot tops,” said the insider.

The insider said he took care not to stuff the fake ballots into just a few public mailboxes, but sprinkle them around town. That way he avoided the attention that foiled a sloppy voter-fraud operation in a Paterson, New Jersey city council race this year, where 900 ballots were found in just three mailboxes.

“If they had spread them in all different mailboxes, nothing would have happened,” the insider said.

The Post noted that it confirmed the identity of the Democrat operative, along with his rap sheet and long history working as a consultant to various campaigns. He said he led teams of vote fraudsters and mentored at least 20 operatives in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump and the GOP warn of widespread manipulation of mail-in votes while Democrats and their major media allies have dismissed such concerns as unfounded.

