Vax mandates: Question by retired California RN cuts through the crap

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2021

To all those in the U.S. government and its media wing pushing for mandated Covid vaccines, a retired registered nurse in California succinctly asks a question they need to answer:

My thoughts exactly pic.twitter.com/75x8O5brB5 — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) October 7, 2021

From the stable to the unhinged, Dr. Leana Wen, who Citizen Free Press dubs “Mao’s Culture Warrior in USA”, says: “You can stay unvaccinated if you want, but you can’t travel to see your family” this Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, check out the latest VAERS data on vaccine adverse reactions and deaths:

(View the VAERS report in full here)

