VAERS Covid vax update: Nearly 1.3 million adverse vaccine events, 28,000 deaths

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 13, 2022

According to VAERS data released by the CDC on Friday, between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 3, 2022 there have been 1,295,329 reports of adverse events from all age groups following Covid vaccines, including 28,714 deaths and 236,767 serious injuries.

The new data includes an increase of 182 deaths and 1,726 serious injuries compared with the previous week.

Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

Of the 28,714 reported deaths, 18,638 cases are attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine, 7,524 cases to Moderna, and 2,483 cases to Johnson & Johnson.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to June 3, 2022, for 6-month-olds to 5-year-olds show:

• 1,658 adverse events, including 63 cases rated as serious and 3 reported deaths.

• 4 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation).

• 13 reports of blood clotting disorders.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to June 3, 2022, for 5- to 11-year-olds show:

• 11,133 adverse events, including 292 rated as serious and 5 reported deaths.

• 22 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis.

• 43 reports of blood clotting disorders.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to June 3, 2022, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

• 32,026 adverse events, including 1,834 rated as serious and 44 reported deaths.

• 62 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 97% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

• 655 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis with 643 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

• 166 reports of blood clotting disorders with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to June 3, 2022, for all age groups combined, show:

• 20% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.

• 53% of those who died were male, 42% were female and the remaining death reports did not include the gender of the deceased.

• The average age of death was 73.

• As of June 3, 5,574 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,743 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.

• Of the 3,615 cases of Bell’s Palsy reported, 51% were attributed to Pfizer vaccinations, 40% to Moderna and 8% to J&J.

• 884 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome, with 42% of cases attributed to Pfizer, 30% to Moderna and 28% to J&J.

• 2,290 reports of anaphylaxis where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death.

• 1,725 reports of myocardial infarction.

• 14,079 reports of blood-clotting disorders in the U.S. Of those, 6,291 reports were attributed to Pfizer, 5,048 reports to Moderna and 2,701 reports to J&J.

• 4,223 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis with 2,589 cases attributed to Pfizer, 1,434 cases to Moderna and 186 cases to J&J.

• 10 cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease with 4 cases attributed Pfizer, 5 cases to Moderna and 1 case to J&J.

