Update: Research group adds 7 FBI officials to Biden family coverup directory

February 21, 2024

The Marco Polo research group has added seven names to its published directory of FBI personnel said to be involved in covering up Biden family crimes.

The new additions bring the total to 33 names on the list.

The directory includes photos and references to whistleblower statements and other evidence said to implicate the officials who have largely avoided media scrutiny unlike other government coverup scandals such as Watergate.

Here is the updated @FBI directory — 7 more people added. See the PDF at this URL to follow the hyperlinks: https://t.co/HiczezEBQf https://t.co/tzFDlI5gIQ pic.twitter.com/ZOqn3b8NKQ — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) February 21, 2024

By far the most interesting addition to the @FBI directory at the present time is @mwaski88. Indeed, @mwaski88 is a former fed who we know, for certain, examined the original Biden Laptop & the hard drive which its contents were copied onto. @mwaski88, who is now working with… pic.twitter.com/NdxHfKw0mx — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) February 21, 2024

