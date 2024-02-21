Update: Research group adds 7 FBI officials to Biden family coverup directory

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2024

The Marco Polo research group has added seven names to its published directory of FBI personnel said to be involved in covering up Biden family crimes.

The new additions bring the total to 33 names on the list.

The directory includes photos and references to whistleblower statements and other evidence said to implicate the officials who have largely avoided media scrutiny unlike other government coverup scandals such as Watergate.

